Tony Award-Winning ANYTHING GOES to Screen in HD Exclusively At The Park Theatre

This Cole Porter musical has endured through the decades since it made its debut at Broadway's Alvin Theatre in 1934. Anything Goes is a stage classic that has had three highly successful revivals on Broadway since its first run. It has also played around the world again and again. The famed musical is coming to the Monadnock Region for an exclusive two-day screening of the 2021 production, March 27 and 30 at The Park Theatre.

Last summer, the last Broadway revival production of Anything Goes was taken to London and received 5-star rave reviews. Filmed live at the famed Barbican Theatre, this major new 5-star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster reprising her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney, alongside three-time Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay (My Family), Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) and beloved West End Legend Gary Wilmot (Chicago). A heart-warming romance with good old-fashioned farcical fun, spectacular dance routines, and some of theatre's most memorable songs.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise, and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic, directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, features Cole Porter's joyful score, including I Get A Kick Out of You, You're the Top, and the show-stopping Anything Goes. Anything Goes will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas from the comfort of your Park Theatre seat.

The musical was filmed utilizing a unique ultra high definition technology plus a "you are there" spatial surround sound system. The Park Theatre will present the film in their 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its big 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.

Anything Goes's special Park Theatre Stage2Screen event will be presented on Sunday, March 27 at 2pm and 7pm. It will also be screened at 2pm on Wednesday, March 30. Tickets are $15 each. Group sales with discounted prices are available as well as private screenings. Call The Park Theatre Box Office for tickets and group sales (603) 532-8888. Patrons can also buy tickets online at theparktheatre.org, or at the door.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. The facility is fully accessible.