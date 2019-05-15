Tiffany Jenkins Comes to The Capitol Center For The Arts

Tiffany Jenkins is a wife, mother, author, content creator and recovering addict. Best known for her blog, Juggling the Jenkins, and hilarious viral Facebook videos, she speaks shamelessly, openly and honestly about her past and addiction, as well as her struggles with depression and anxiety. Hear her live at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Fri, June 21 at 8PM.



Tiffany's relatability has contributed to her rapidly growing fan base, with 2.4 million followers on social media and over 200 million video views to date, proving that her honesty and wit is quickly propelling her beyond a viral sensation to a true inspiration for women and men alike. Tiffany's story of hope, which she chronicled in her story in her newly published book, High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict's Double Life, has had such an overwhelming response that she is ready to tackle her next life goal - traveling the globe, meeting her supporters and making as many people laugh as possible.



The Tiffany Jenkins: This Show Is Awkward AF show is an opportunity for her supporters to spend some quality time with Tiffany as she shares stories not-previously covered in her book and blog, as well as hang out and answer audience questions in a candid evening full of humor, compassion, and friends.

Tickets are now on sale at $85 (VIP 1) | $55 (VIP 2) | $45 | $35 and may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at (603) 225-1111 or online at www.ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the CCA's box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11AM to 6PM and Saturdays from 11AM to 2PM.





