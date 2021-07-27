The Park Theatre Opening Day Ribbon Cutting Event Set for August 5

The Park Theatre will open its doors after a 20-year quest. The new performing arts center will have its ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 5, at 11 am.

The Park Theatre was the center of year-round entertainment from the day it opened its doors in 1922 until it presented its last film in 1976.

A group of Jaffrey residents had the vision to re-open the theatre to enhance Jaffrey's downtown. In 2005 a nonprofit was formed, and fundraising to acquire the property commenced. In 2006, the original theatre was purchased from Roy and Nancy Stone. In 2013, the board of trustees decided the best way to keep Vanni's vision going for the next 100 years was to build a new two auditorium complex with technology and building features that would make it one of the most unique venues in New England.

"This project is the culmination of the efforts of more than 1,000 people. We are so proud to present the new theatre to our town, the region, and New England. Recently retired board president, Caroline Hollister relentlessly held the torch to see that The Park Theatre would be a reality," said Nancy Belletete, board president of The Park Theatre.

"We can't wait for our fans, supporters, and new guests to visit the theatre and experience an astounding live performance and film center. In our main auditorium, we have a 17-speaker surround sound projection system with a 27' wide screen. Our acoustics for live performances have already been heralded by musicians and conductors. The variety of entertainment will be wide. There will be something for everyone including concerts, plays, dance, comedy, magic, storytelling, speakers plus workshop programs in film and theatre for children and adults," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

After the ribbon-cutting, two classic films will be presented as part of a "Quarter Day" in the two auditoriums, "Field of Dreams" and the 1950 Walt Disney production of Cinderella. The ticket price will be 25 cents for either film. Popcorn for those films will be 10 cents.

Regular movies will begin that evening with America's #1 movie, "Space Jam: A New Legacy," in the Eppes 333-seat auditorium. "The Green Knight," a brand new epic fantasy adventure starring Dav Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion) in the King 77-seat auditorium.

Upcoming events include the world premiere (August 11) of "Last Boat From Bordeaux," a documentary film about a 16-year old boy from Belgium who in 1940 escapes Nazi occupation with just a bike and 500 francs in his pocket.

Award-winning Celtic fiddle band Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio will debut as the first live performance on Friday, August 13.

Future concerts include Symphony NH (Dec), Keene Chorale: Handel's Messiah (Dec), Christ Fitz Blues Band (Oct), Peterborough Folk Music Society: Cheryl Wheeler & Kenny White and Le Vent du Nord (Oct), Electric Earth: Vivaldi's Four Seasons (Nov) and much more.

Tickets for August events can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.