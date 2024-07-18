The New London Barn Playhouse to Present JERSEY BOYS in July and August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New London Barn Playhouse invites you to this season's production of Jersey Boys running July 17th thru August 4th at 7:30pm with matinee performances on the 18th, 24th, 26th and 31st at 2:00pm, and Sunday performances at 5:00pm!

Jersey Boys is the international musical phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes and behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Winner of the Best Musical award at the 2006 Tony Awards, this Broadway hit tells the story of The Four Seasons' 40 year friendship and rise to stardom.This dynamic and captivating show will take over the Barn Playhouse intimate stage, promising audiences an unforgettable experience filled with high-energy performances, unforgettable music, and compelling storytelling.

Jersey Boys features an electrifying score including chart-topping hits like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." The show's dynamic musical numbers, combined with its engaging narrative, make for a thoroughly entertaining experience that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Starring in this production is another wonderful assembly of Barnies from past seasons as well as a few making their Barn Playhouse debut. The Barn Playhouse introduces Joshua Kring* as Frankie Valli, previous credits include the National Tour of Pretty Woman and Peter Pan on Disney Cruise Line, Blake Burgess* as Nick Massi, reprising the role of Nick Massi when he performed it earlier this year at The La Mirada Theatre, Weston LeCrone as Bob Gaudio, fresh from spending the last 8 months traveling through Asia on the tour of Sound of Music, Ken Sandberg* as Tommy DeVito, previously in roles such as Macbeth and Elvis: A Musical Revolution, Gideon McManus as Joe Pesci/Charlie/understudy for Frankie Valli and Bob Crewe, in regional productions of RENT, Jersey Boys, and Beautiful, and returning Barnie alum Jared Guerrasio* as Gyp DeCarlo/Ensemble/understudy for Tommy DeVito, most recently seen in this season's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in June.

Also joining the production is our 2024 Acting Intern Company, performing in their second MainStage of the summer. This year's Acting Intern Company includes Shane Boucher as Male Swing, Jillian Cossetta as Mary Delgado/Ensemble, Zeth Dixon as Ensemble, Avery Fahey as Ensemble, Sydney Greene as Lead Angel/Lorraine/Ensemble, Ben Harmon as Ensemble, Noah Lytle as French Rapper/Ensemble/, Julia Martin as Francine/Ensemble, Maria Nalieth as Ensemble, Katie Gwen Norris as Female Swing/Dance Captain, Helena Padial as Ensemble, Ethan Peterson as Norm Waxman/Ensemble, Joseph Trewin as Bob Crewe/Ensemble, and Xavier Turner as Ensemble.

Production team members include Director/Choreographer Richard J. Hinds**, an award-winning Director/Choreographer including Catch Me If You Can, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Holiday Inn, and Guys and Dolls at The Rev, Associate Director/Choreographer Trent Soyster, seen on the National Tours of Pretty Woman, and Escape to Margaritaville, Music Director Sarah Nelson, credits include off-Broadway premiere of #Adulting and the St. Louis debut of The Light in the Piazza, Costume Designer Emily Kimball returning to the Barn Playhouse regularly since 2011 to design productions like Steel Magnolias, Little Women, and The Pajama Game, Scenic Designer Rosalind (Rozy) Isquith returns designing Boeing Boeing in 2022 and The Wedding Singer in 2023, Lighting Designer Chris Hanian returns after designing The Straw Hat Revue and Little Shop of Horrors this season, Sound Designer Zachariah Rosenbaum, Props Designer Finley Fields, Hair & Wig Designer Eryn Mychael Perkins, Production Stage Manager Colleen Lacy*, Assistant Stage Manager Maggie Hannan*, and 2nd Assistant Stage Manager Constanza Macias Guerrero.

The incredible band includes Timothy Schneider on drums, Ryan Crum on bass, Andrew Shield on guitar, Matt Kivero on trumpet, and Chris Burrow and Lyvie Beyrent on reeds.

Jersey Boys is sponsored by our wonderful community business partners Four Season Sotheby's International Realty, LaValley's Building Supply and Dartmouth Coach.

Join us for a journey back in time with Jersey Boys, and experience the music and magic of The Four Seasons live at the New London Barn Playhouse. Tickets start at $30.00 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

**Appears courtesy of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

