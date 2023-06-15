The New London Barn Playhouse Kicks Off MainStage Season With THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The New London Barn Playhouse is E-C-S-T-A-T-I-C to invite you to watch this season's production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee running June 14th-June 25th at 7:30pm with matinee performances on the 15th, 21st, and 23rd at 2:00pm, and Sunday performances at 5:00pm!

A 2005 award-winning Broadway hit, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a quirky musical comedy that follows six middle schoolers competing for the spelling championship of a lifetime while sharing hilarious and touching stories with the audience. These tweens spell their way through difficult -and possibly made-up- words hoping to avoid the crushing agony of defeat signaled by the "ding!" of the bell. With music and lyrics by William Finn, written by Rachel Sheinkin and conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss, and originally directed by James Lapine and produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, and Patrick Catullo, this show is sure to be a W-I-N!

Starring in this production is another wonderful assembly of Barnies from past seasons as well as a few making their Barn Playhouse debut. We welcome back Briana Gantsweg* as Rona Lisa Peretti (and Olive's Mom) who last was at the Barn Playhouse in 2019 for The Odd Couple and All Shook Up in 2017, Adam Zeph as Douglas Panch returning again after many productions at the Barn Playhouse including Boeing, Boeing and Mamma Mia! in 2022, Cara Rose DiPietro as Olive Ostrovsky, a returning alumni from the 2019 Acting Intern Company where she played Brenda Strong in Catch Me If You Can, Joseph Frederick Allen* as Leaf Coneybear (and Carl's Dad), a member of the 2017 Acting Intern Company and directing the 2022 Straw Hat Revue, Lorin Zackular* as Logainne Schwartzandgrunenierre, a member of the 2015 Acting Intern Company who most notably played Maria in The Sound of Music, Daniel Tracht as Chip Tolentino, returning after his summer at the Barn Playhouse in 2022 where he starred as Ren McCormack in Footloose, and David Robbins* as Mitch Mahoney (And Dan's Dad, Olive's Dad) a member of the 2009 Acting Intern Company. Joining us for the first time at the Barn Playhouse we welcome Miranda Noelle Macasero as Marcy Park and Christian Fary as William Barfee! Lauren Dodds is the Female Swing and Brecken Hummer as the Male Swing.

The Barn Playhouse is thrilled to welcome back director Kathryn Markey^, seen at the Barn Playhouse as director of; Boeing, Boeing, Always, Patsy Cline, Peter and the Starcatcher, ­Carousel, South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof and Don't Dress for Dinner, and music director J. Kathleen Castellanos returns after she was the music director for The Marvelous Wonderettes in 2019, Choreographer Natalie Wisdom returns to the Barn Playhouse after notably choreographing The Pajama Game and She Loves Me, Scenic Designer Brad M. Carlson also makes a return after designing Footloose and A Chorus Line in 2022, Costume Designer Travis A. Sykes returns to the Barn Playhouse for a second season, Production Stage Manager Jeremy Phillips*, Assistant Stage Manager Wavyne White*, and joining us for the first time as Lighting Designer, Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon.

The band for this production includes John Gavin (Drums), Maria Hadge (Cello), Megan Trach (Reeds) and Andre Braza (Keys 2).

Tickets start at $22 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

^Courtesy of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

The New London Barn Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously operating summer theaters in the country. Housed in an historic converted barn, the theater features professional Broadway actors alongside emerging young artists in an intimate, air-conditioned setting, and has received countless accolades.

Tickets at Click Here or by phone at 603-526-6710.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.