The New London Barn Playhouse Announces 90th MainStage Summer Season

The New London Barn Playhouse has announced the season lineup of performances for its 90th summer season beginning in early June 2022!

"Not only does the Barn Playhouse celebrate a historic milestone this season, but it marks the moment when we can welcome you back to our beloved Barn. It is time to come home," Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin said. "It is time to return to that unique and lovely two-hundred-year-old building on Main Street in New London that reverberates with energy and humanity every night of the summer."

In keeping with tradition the Barn Playhouse starts off the season with the 64th annual Straw Hat Revue! Beginning Thursday June 9th through Sunday, June 12th, the Straw Hat Revue is a chance for you to meet the newly minted 2022 Acting Intern Company.

Our first MainStage production of the 90th season is A Chorus Line - a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did For Love," "One," "I Can Do That," and "I Hope I Get It." A Chorus Line will be on the intimate Barn Playhouse stage June 15th thru June 26th. Don't miss our first full production back on the Barn Playhouse's historical stage in 2 years!

Next up...She Loves Me. Amalia and Georg are two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends, but little do they know they are anonymous pen pals that have been falling for each other! The captivating classic is based on the play Parfumerie which also inspired the well-known movies, The Shop Around the Corner and You've Got Mail. The beautiful and charming musical She Loves Me runs June 29th thru July 10th.

Running for just one week, our next production this season is Boeing Boeing! This 1960's French farce adapted for the stage features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each airline hostess with whom he has frequent "layovers." Boeing Boeing is a hilarious show that will run July 13th thru July 17th with a bonus matinee on Friday, July 15th!

Prepare to escape to the Greek Isles with our three-week run of Mamma Mia! This production on the Barn Playhouse stage is certain to keep you dancing in your seat! The mega-hit Broadway show about a daughter's dream...a mother's secret...and a trip down the aisle you will not soon forget! This musical is packed with ABBA hits including "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper," "Take A Chance On Me," and "The Winner Takes It All." Be sure to catch Mamma Mia! July 20th thru August 7th.

Next...everybody cut, everybody cut....Footloose! The explosive movie musical bursts onto the stage with dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated score. Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness. Footloose performs August 10th thru August 21st with a bonus matinee on Friday, August 19th.

And closing out our summer season of MainStage productions is Almost, Maine. A series of amiably vignettes about love and loss, with a touch of good-natured magic realism...it's witty, romantic, unsentimental. "Jeezum Crow", you won't want to miss Almost, Maine that completes our 90th season and runs August 24th thru September 4th.

"We are elated to announce our thrilling 90th summer season at the New London Barn Playhouse as we return into the historic Barn Playhouse with 6 Wonderful Productions," Managing Director Elliott Cunningham said.

Season subscriptions are now on sale and can be purchased through our website nlbarn.org/subscriptions. Subscribers receive many benefits including same seat, same night, free exchanges, and 10% off other ticket purchases. FlexPasses, a group of 6 tickets to be used throughout the season, will be on sale December 1st, just in time for the holidays. Single tickets for the 2022 summer season will be on sale in March.

The 90th summer season will be full of summer jubilee celebrating the history of the New London Barn Playhouse, the oldest continuously operating summer theater in New Hampshire. Exciting casting and creative team announcements will be released in the new year. We'll See You on the (New and Expanded) Porch!

For more information visit: https://www.nlbarn.org/