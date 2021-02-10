Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Music Hall Presents Jelani Remy in Concert

Jelani Remy will be at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater in Portsmouth, NH on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8pm.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Fresh off his Broadway run of Ain't Too Proud, Jelani Remy will bring Music Hall audiences a feast of pop and musical theatre songs in his own energetic style on Friday, February 26. Seating in the Historic Theater will be socially distanced.

Remy made his Broadway debut in Disney's The Lion King playing the role of Simba. Other credits include Disney's High School Musical, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and The Apple Boys. There's far too much to take in on this magical night of lyrics and laughter.

Jelani Remy will be at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in Portsmouth, NH on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8pm. For tickets go to TheMusicHall.org or call B2W Box Office at 603-436-2400.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


