The Music Hall & New Hampshire Public Radio Presents RITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE 2022 Fall Events

New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall announced the latest line-up for their award-winning series, Writers on a New England Stage. Featured authors include award-winning NPR legal correspondent Nina Totenberg; top aide and longtime staffer to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin; and critically acclaimed novelist and New Hampshire native, John Irving. As we transition into the picturesque New England autumn, Writers on a New England Stage will be a place to gather for ideas, information, and inside looks into our world today.

Wednesday, September 21 at 7 p.m., award-winning journalist, and NPR legal correspondent Nina Totenberg presents her memoir DINNERS WITH RUTH, moderated by NHPR's Hannah McCarthy.

An extraordinary and intimate memoir recounting Totenberg's personal successes, struggles, and life-affirming relationships, including her beautiful friendship of nearly fifty years with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Tuesday, September 27 at 7 p.m., Top aide to Hillary Clinton and New York Times bestselling author Huma Abedin presents her memoir BOTH/AND, moderated by NHPR's Hannah McCarthy.

A gripping testament to Abedin's belief that in an increasingly either/or world, she can be both/and. The memoir follows Abedin's personal journeys while providing an inside look at some of the crucial moments that have shaped 21st-century American history, from Ground Zero to the nomination of the first female presidential candidate.

Tuesday, October 18 at 7 p.m., New York Times bestselling and critically acclaimed author John Irving presents his new book THE LAST CHAIRLIFT, moderated by NHPR's Rick Ganley.

After seven years, John Irving returns with another tale of sexual tolerance and alternative families. THE LAST CHAIRLIFT follows Adam, the son of former skier Rachel "Little Ray" Brewster, as he travels to Aspen looking for answers to the eventful past his family evades.

All events start at 7 p.m. and include a moderated literary conversation. Hannah McCarthy, who hosts New Hampshire Public Radio's Civics 101, will be moderating the first two events, with NHPR's Morning Edition host Rick Ganley moderating the event with John Irving.

"At a time when American politics seem to be in constant flux, both Totenberg and Abedin are providing essential perspectives from the front lines. I'm looking forward to diving into how their personal lives have shaped the careers of these two successful women," says McCarthy. "The knowledge and experience they can bring to the table is now more important than ever."

"I'm very excited to be able to bring such notable figures from the political and literary world to The Music Hall this fall. I'm hoping our audiences will be as engaged and curious as we are!" says Brittany Wason, Literary Producer for The Music Hall.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent and appears on NPR's critically acclaimed news magazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition, and on NPR podcasts, including the Politics Podcast and The Docket. Totenberg's Supreme Court and legal coverage have won her every major journalism award in broadcasting. Recognized seven times by the American Bar Association for continued excellence in legal reporting, she has received more than two dozen honorary degrees.

Huma Abedin has spent her entire career in public service and national politics, beginning as an intern in First Lady Hillary Clinton's office in 1996. Abedin has since worked closely with Clinton and held multiple top staffer roles. This includes acting as the Vice Chair of Hillary for America in 2016, resulting in the first woman elected nominee of a major political party. Abedin currently serves as Clinton's Chief of Staff. BOTH/AND is her first book.

John Irving was born in Exeter, New Hampshire in 1942. In 1980, he won a National Book Award for his internationally successful novel The World According to Garp. The following decades would see Irving receive various other awards including an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Cider House Rules and the Lambda Literary Award for his novel In One Person. An international writer, his novels have been translated into almost forty languages.

The ticket packages vary by event and can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

This award-winning author series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated writers as Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult all on stage at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Portions of these literary conversations are rebroadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio.

The Writers on a New England Stage series is a partnership between The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio.

