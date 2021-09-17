The Majestic Theatre to Present THE ALIBIS!

Eight playwrights find the comedy in crime in this rogue's gallery of ten-minute plays wrapped in a classic whodunnit. When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis . . . because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time. You never know what's coming next when your suspects include disgruntled chefs, teen detectives, and vengeful divas, but one thing's for certain: Every alibi is absolutely absurd.

Majestic's Alibis is Directed by A. Robert Dionne of Manchester, assisted by Tim Mitchell of Weare, and stars: Heather Armhold of Hollis, Chad Boutin of Manchester, Sarah Bresslin of Franklin, Jim Calimeri of Pembroke, Aran Eagle of Manchester, Elizabeth Jamieson of Bedford, Jonathan Kaplan of Windham, Karen McGraw of Hooksett, Claire Neville of Manchester, Daniel Scheys of Manchester, and Zakaria Tber of Manchester.

Join them for "The Alibis" on Friday and Saturday October 1 & 2 at 7pm and on Sunday October 3 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. Please visit the Majestic Theatre website for their covid safety guidelines. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.