The Heather Pierson Trio Will Perform A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Soundtrack at the Park Theatre

The Heather Pierson Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack will return for a third time to The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey on Saturday, November 30 at 7:30 pm. The celebrated Maine-based trio has been performing the famous score throughout New England for over twelve years. The holiday concert is part of The Park Theatre’s annual Dickens Fest.

It has been a classic piece of television holiday programming since it was first broadcast on the CBS network in 1965. Charles M. Schulz’s A Charlie Brown Christmas has achieved a very special place in the hearts of generations of families.

Vince Guaraldi composed and performed the highly innovative jazz soundtrack for the animated Peanuts character's Christmas program. The music stands on its own as part of the holiday playlist of favorite songs. However, it helped turn the animated film into a piece of television history. Now you can hear the soundtrack live and in person thanks to an acclaimed jazz trio.

Tickets for Heather Pierson Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack are $25 and $10 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office before the concert.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston and 30 minutes from Worcester, MA. The facility is completely accessible.

