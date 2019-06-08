The Hatbox Theater presents Absinthe and Opium Burlesque: Lore, live at the Hatbox Theater on June 20th, 21st, and 22nd. at 7:30 pm. This is a one weekend only engagement! Tickets are $17.00, and $14.00 for members, seniors, and students. Tickets are available by calling the Hatbox box office at 603.715.2315 or visiting their website at www.hatboxnh.com

Absinthe and Opium is proud to be returning to central New Hampshire's intimate theatre space, after a string of sold out shows during their first three seasons. Absinthe and Opium Burlesque and Cabaret, central New Hampshire's premiere cabaret troupe, will present a journey through the the fairy tales, books, movies, and tv shows we all enjoyed in our youth!

This show will feature burlesque, music, dancing, story telling, and belly dance and of course the stories that we all remember, Sleeping Beauty, Hansel and Gretel, Where the Wild Things Are, The Muppet Show and so so much more.

Absinthe and Opium Burlesque and Cabaret, are introducing the vintage "art of the tease" to audiences around central New Hampshire. The troupe is heavily influenced by vaudeville, musical theater, Bob Fosse, ballroom dancing, jazz, and other dances. They delight their audiences with their strong dance skills, and a wink and a smile.

The troupe was founded in January of 2015, by Creative Director and Choreographer Jennifer Gordon and her partner Roman Sirotin, shortly after moving to Central New Hampshire. They are trained ballroom dance instructors, professional ballroom dance competitors, and have performed throughout the country, most notably having solo dance shows at The Urban Garden Room in NYC, at the New Orleans Fringe Festival, The Columbus Arts Festival, Burlesque and Beyond in Philadelphia, The Dublin Irish Festival, and many more.

After moving to the area, their passion for Variety shows, vaudeville, and cabaret performance, led them to create the troupe. Absinthe and Opium have been performing throughout New Hampshire since May of 2015, as well as with the Green Mountain Cabaret in Burlington Vermont, the Mood Swings Orchestra in Boston, and at the Great Burlesque Expo, also in Boston.

The troupe, which started as little more than a dream, now boasts over10 members, all with stage names and personas to protect the innocent, and not so innocent in this world of burlesque. Their shows feature guest performers from throughout New England, including comedians, singers, and more!



