The Granite State Ringers To Return To Perform At Park Theatre's Dickens Fest This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Granite State Ringers will return to the Eppes Stage at The Park Theatre on Friday, December 20, at 7 pm. The concert is part of the 2nd Annual New England Dickens Fest that is produced by the Jaffrey, New Hampshire based performing arts center.

In February 2007, Joan Fossum and Mary Divers organized the Granite State Ringers (GSR), New Hampshire's only elite handbell choir.



Their vision was to offer committed handbell musicians the opportunity to learn and perform challenging music for audiences all over New Hampshire.



Since then, GSR has expanded its mission to offer education programs for youth and adults. It uses its talents to support local and international groups in need, from the NH Food Bank to the Ukrainian Red Cross.



They perform on five octaves of Malmark handbells, six octaves of Malmark hand chimes, and four octaves of Schulmerich Handbells. They routinely have world premieres of new pieces by some of the handbell world’s most beloved composers.

Comments