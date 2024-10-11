Taylor Swift Dance Party is Coming To Park Theatre with Taylor Swift Tribute DJ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire is calling all Swifties for a most epic Taylor Swift-themed event. The all-ages TayTay Dance Party & Laser Show is coming to The Park on Sunday, October 27 at 2pm.

Immerse yourself in Tay Tay's music provided by DJ Swiftie while surrounded by synchronized lasers and lights. DJ Swiftie is the world’s #1 Taylor Swift Tribute DJ. He has toured all over the U.S. and Europe.You’ll sing and dance to all your favorite Taylor Swift songs for an unforgettable event. The dance party event will feature TayTay’s best hits from the "Tortured Poets Department" to the "Lover" era.

Tickets ($25) are general admission and The Park’s dance floor will be opened up in front of the stage in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. VIP tickets are also available for $50. VIP includes early entry, (1) Signed DJ Swiftie Poster & (1) Foam Glow Wand.

Tickets for The TayTay Dance Party are $25 ($30 day-of-show) and VIP tickets are $50. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org/taytay or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 1pm. Concessions are available for purchase as well as TayTay bracelets.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments