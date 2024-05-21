Dive In Productions Will Bring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to the Newmarket Millspace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dive In Productions will present the opening production of their 2024 season - A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare. A Midsummer Night's Dream will be presented at the Newmarket Millspace from May 31st-June 9th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4:00pm. Tickets are $25 general admission and may be purchased online at www.millspace.org.

One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream transports audiences to the realm of kings, queens, fairies, and pompous actors for a raucous evening of magic and mayhem. Jealous lovers find themselves ensnared by the mischievous Puck, a bumbling amateur theater troupe presents a play within a play, and the fairy queen Titania falls madly in love with...you'll have to see it to believe it.

"Midsummer is Shakespeare's most accessible show -- it is funny, weird, and unserious," says director Kat Mail. "It is therefore, in my view, Shakespeare's most important show, providing a magical gateway (for schoolchildren and adults alike) into his otherwise daunting world."

"Midsummer reminds audiences how fun Shakespeare can be," said Marina Altschiller-Gannon, Executive Director of Dive In Productions. "Shakespeare is silly, raunchy and full of absolute tomfoolery. This cast and crew has committed to the idea that audiences should be laughing throughout the show and have put together some of the smartest, funniest clowning and comedy work I've had the pleasure of watching."

Dive In Productions' A Midsummer Night's Dream features performances from Shaughnessey Gower (Puck), Christopher Ferrill (Theseus/Oberon), Jordan Raymond (Hippolyta/Titania), John Masse (Egeus/Fairy/Philostrate), Joseph Solari (Demetrius), Geehae Moon (Lysander), Annie Lelio (Hermia), Alexandra White (Helena), Lauren Rose (Quice), Will Saxe (Bottom/Pyramus), Jeremy Toussaint (Flute/Thisbe/Cobweb, U/S Bottom), Katelin Garland (Snug/Lion/Peaseblossom, U/S Helena), Nicole Jones (Snout/Wall/Moth, U/S Hermia), Heather Howe (Starveling/Moonshine/Mustardseed, U/S Puck), Sarah Collinge (U/S Hippolyta/Titania, Swing for The Mechanicals), and James Fay (U/S Flute). The production team includes Kat Mail (Director), Joshua Bradley (Stage Manager), Jamie Ammon (Assistant Stage Manager), Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Scenic/Sound Design, Producer), Jenry Towle (Costume Design), Ben Hunton (Lighting Design), Marjorie Boyer (Props Design), Meghan Flynn (Master Carpenter), and Jordan Formichelli (Producer).

