Rising Country Star April Cushman Performs At The Park Theatre This Saturday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



April Cushman will take The Park Theatre performing arts center stage on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 pm.

This will be April's debut performance at The Park Theatre. She was named a top 10 emerging artist and songwriter by Tractor Supply and Grammy-winning and multi Academy of Country Music winning country artist, Lainey Wilson. She is a New Hampshire native who is a vocal force in the Northeast.

April was recently named for two years running, the 2022 & 2023 Country Act of the Year, by the New England Music Awards and continues to be a sought-after artist who pulls in hearts and ears with every performance.

Commonly referred to as a "blend of Ashley McBryde with the storytelling of Lori McKenna", April finds inspiration in everyday to use as subjects for her music.

102.5FM also said of April's single Ain't No Stopping You, “It may have meant to serve as an inspiration to others, but when you listen to it, there's no doubt…there ain't no stopping April! It's rockin'-rollickin'-girl anthem sparks an exhilaration that is sure to propel the ears it falls upon to pick up, jump in and move on.”

Tickets

Tickets for April Cushman's Park Theatre concert are $25 and all seats are reserved. Purchase by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The concert begins at 7:30pm. Doors to the theatre open at 6:30pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester MA.

Comments