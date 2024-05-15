July Concerts Revealed in the River House Restaurant Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prescott Park Arts Festival has announced the July lineup for the River House Restaurant Concert Series, marking a milestone 50th anniversary season. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Prescott Park in downtown Portsmouth, this year's series promises to deliver unforgettable musical experiences for audiences of all ages.

The July concerts will feature an eclectic mix of acclaimed artists spanning various genres, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Kicking off the month of music on Wednesday, July 10, Australian trio Sons of the East will delight audiences with their infectious blend of indie folk and roots music, delivering an evening of soul-stirring melodies and captivating performances.

Join us on Wednesday, July 17, for a very special evening with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, on the Wilcox Main Stage, treating concertgoers to an intimate night of poetic lyrics and hauntingly beautiful melodies that have made her a revered figure in the folk music scene.

On Friday, July 19, audiences will enjoy a night of storytelling and heartfelt music as Tommy Prine, son of legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, gives a performance that celebrates the rich tradition of Americana music. Indie folk band, Kindred Valley will open the night.

Rising star Brittney Spencer will grace the stage on Wednesday, July 24 with her soulful vocals and compelling songwriting, offering audiences a glimpse into the future of country music with her fresh and authentic sound. Spencer is one of a few featured singers on Beyoncé's latest album "Cowboy Carter”.

Mark your calendars for Monday, July 29, when bluegrass supergroup Mighty Poplar play the Arts Festival. This new all-star roots project featuring Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse, Noam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge of Punch Brothers, bassist Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon) and fiddler Alex Hargreaves (Billy Strings) come together to blend an irresistible sonic tapestry that celebrates real deal bluegrass. They will play songs from their recent self-titled, Grammy-nominated album.

Rounding out the month on Wednesday, July 31, Prescott Park Arts Festival invites audiences to celebrate the timeless music of The Beatles with The Walrus, a consortium of Portland, ME based musicians who come together through a shared love of Beatles music. All members are active recording and touring artists who celebrate the music of The Beatles with as much reverence and enthusiasm as possible, while leaning into the power of the live performance offering a nostalgic journey through the iconic band's greatest hits.

"We are delighted to unveil our July lineup for the River House Restaurant Concert Series as part of our 50th anniversary season," said Courtney Perkins, Executive Director of Prescott Park Arts Festival. "This year's series is a true celebration, showcasing a lineup of world-class artists that will resonate with music lovers of all ages. We invite the community to join us for these unforgettable evenings of music under the stars."

The concert series is once again sponsored by the River House Restaurant, a long-time supporter of the Arts Festival and its mission.

"The River House Restaurant is proud to once again be the title sponsor for the Arts Festival's 50th anniversary season in 2024,” commented Michael Labrie, co-owner of River House Restaurant. “We have sponsored this incredible series for over a decade now and each summer offers another chance to sit among music lovers on a warm evening, a salty breeze wafting through, experiencing music that can only be described as magical. It’s a gift to families and businesses benefiting from this communal occurrence and we are so glad to be a part of it."

All concerts will take place on Prescott Park Arts Festival’s Wilcox Main Stage, located at Marcy Street in Portsmouth, NH, along the Piscataqua. All concerts begin at 7:00 PM and are offered for an optional recommended donation of $15 to support the continued success of the Festival and its mission to provide accessible arts and cultural programming to the community.

