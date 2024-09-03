THE WILD PARTY, AMELIE & More Included in Cue Zero Theatre Company's 2025 Season

The season will also include the east coast premiere of Time of Death by Jonah Knight.
Cue Zero Theatre Company has just announced its highly anticipated 2025 season, filled with bold and captivating productions that will inspire, challenge, and entertain. With an exciting mix of musicals, original works, and thought-provoking dramas, this season promises to be a journey through the full spectrum of human experience.
All main stage performances will take place at the Arts Academy of New Hampshire in Salem, NH. Tickets are $20 per person plus fees. The lineup includes:
Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party
Directed by Jen Stearns
Music Direction by Amanda Morgan
Choreography by Jen Stearns and Frankie Sheffield
Fight Direction by Matt Brides
February 28 - March 2, 2025
Lovers Queenie and Burrs throw the party-to-end-all-parties in their Manhattan apartment, but jealousy and desire lead to a violent climax. This electrifying musical, based on Joseph Moncure March's poem, is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Time of Death by Jonah Knight - An East Coast Premiere!
Directed by Crystal Welch
Fight Direction by Matt Brides
May 2-4, 2025
In this intense thriller, three corporate officers are found murdered amid a fraud investigation. As detectives dig into the case, their personal conflicts complicate the search for truth. Time of Death unfolds in two timelines, revealing the motives and mysteries behind the crime.
Amélie
Directed by Heidi Krantz
Music Direction by Christie Conticchio
Assistant Direction by Dean Torre
June 20-22, 2025
Follow the whimsical journey of Amélie, an imaginative young woman who brings joy to others with her secret acts of kindness. Based on the beloved film, this charming musical explores love, happiness, and the courage it takes to find your voice.
People Like To Be Scared: An Exploration of Fear
Directed and Devised by Dan Pelletier
October 3-5, 2025
This original devised piece delves into the concept of fear, from the supernatural to the psychological. Through horror, terror, and vulnerability, the ensemble will explore what it means to confront our deepest anxieties and the power of overcoming them.
Cue Zero’s Laboratory Series is a creative space where anyone can create, learn, and explore. Held monthly at the Arts Academy of New Hampshire, this pay-what-you-can series features improv shows, cabarets, staged readings of new works, and interactive murder mysteries. Workshops cover a wide range of topics including auditioning, directing, stage combat, improv, playwriting, and dance.
Debuting in 2025, the Studio Series is designed to mentor and develop the next generation of main-stage directors and designers. Through monthly mentorship programs, workshops, and collaborative sessions like the Playwright’s Circle, Director’s Den, and Actor Academy, participants will have the opportunity to refine their skills and work toward future leadership roles within the company.
Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to presenting new, challenging, and growth-oriented productions that enrich the cultural fabric of the community, and strives to provide opportunities for artists to develop their craft in an environment that encourages creativity, collaboration, and excellence.
