THE WILD PARTY, AMELIE & More Included in Cue Zero Theatre Company's 2025 Season

Cue Zero Theatre Company has just announced its highly anticipated 2025 season, filled with bold and captivating productions that will inspire, challenge, and entertain. With an exciting mix of musicals, original works, and thought-provoking dramas, this season promises to be a journey through the full spectrum of human experience.

Main Stage Season Overview

All main stage performances will take place at the Arts Academy of New Hampshire in Salem, NH. Tickets are $20 per person plus fees. The lineup includes:

Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party

Directed by Jen Stearns

Music Direction by Amanda Morgan

Choreography by Jen Stearns and Frankie Sheffield

Fight Direction by Matt Brides

February 28 - March 2, 2025

Lovers Queenie and Burrs throw the party-to-end-all-parties in their Manhattan apartment, but jealousy and desire lead to a violent climax. This electrifying musical, based on Joseph Moncure March's poem, is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Time of Death by Jonah Knight - An East Coast Premiere!

Directed by Crystal Welch

Fight Direction by Matt Brides

May 2-4, 2025

In this intense thriller, three corporate officers are found murdered amid a fraud investigation. As detectives dig into the case, their personal conflicts complicate the search for truth. Time of Death unfolds in two timelines, revealing the motives and mysteries behind the crime.

Amélie

Directed by Heidi Krantz

Music Direction by Christie Conticchio

Assistant Direction by Dean Torre

June 20-22, 2025

Follow the whimsical journey of Amélie, an imaginative young woman who brings joy to others with her secret acts of kindness. Based on the beloved film, this charming musical explores love, happiness, and the courage it takes to find your voice.

People Like To Be Scared: An Exploration of Fear

Directed and Devised by Dan Pelletier

October 3-5, 2025

This original devised piece delves into the concept of fear, from the supernatural to the psychological. Through horror, terror, and vulnerability, the ensemble will explore what it means to confront our deepest anxieties and the power of overcoming them.

Laboratory Series

Cue Zero’s Laboratory Series is a creative space where anyone can create, learn, and explore. Held monthly at the Arts Academy of New Hampshire, this pay-what-you-can series features improv shows, cabarets, staged readings of new works, and interactive murder mysteries. Workshops cover a wide range of topics including auditioning, directing, stage combat, improv, playwriting, and dance.

New for Season Six: Studio Series

Debuting in 2025, the Studio Series is designed to mentor and develop the next generation of main-stage directors and designers. Through monthly mentorship programs, workshops, and collaborative sessions like the Playwright’s Circle, Director’s Den, and Actor Academy, participants will have the opportunity to refine their skills and work toward future leadership roles within the company.

About Cue Zero Theatre Company

Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to presenting new, challenging, and growth-oriented productions that enrich the cultural fabric of the community, and strives to provide opportunities for artists to develop their craft in an environment that encourages creativity, collaboration, and excellence.

Comments