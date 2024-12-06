THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Comes to Rochester Performance & Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the creative team behind Twisted, Road to Oregon, and Black Friday comes a musical comedy of horrifying proportions. Dive In Productions will present the New Hampshire premiere of the Starkid cult hit, The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals at the Rochester Performance & Arts Center (RPAC) from December 6-15. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:30.

Everything in Hatchetfield seemed normal until people began singing... Then, they began dancing... And now, a musical pandemic is sweeping the entire city. It's up to Paul (an average guy who doesn't like musicals) and his friends to stop this musical apocalypse and fight for humanity's future.

"This is a show for musical lovers and haters alike. The show pokes fun at every little musical theatre trope in the book," says the show's Director, Jordan Formichelli. "From the obligatory 'I Want' song to breaking the fourth wall and the manic hivemind energy of an ensemble. For musical theatre fans, you'll find little tid bits, little easter eggs that will delight you. For those who might not have an affinity for 'the musical' as a format, or have simply never seen a musical before... We have the silliest brand of humor imaginable that is sure to entertain you!"

Dive In Productions' The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals features an all star cast of local performers including Will Saxe (Paul Matthews), Shaughnessey Gower (Emma Perkins), Jeremy Toussaint (Professor Hidgens), Nicholas Allen (Sam Sweetly), Molly Connor (Charlotte Sweetly), John Massee (Ted Spankoffski), Robert Collinge II (Bill Woodward), Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Alice Woodward), Eric Roy (Swing), and Katy Gregoire (Swing). The Production Team is led by Jordan C. Formichelli (Director) and includes Tim Goss (Music Director), Katie Formosi (Choreographer), Jamie Ammon (Stage Manager), Amanda Dane-Bowman (Costume Designer), Billie Butler (Lighting Designer), Joshua Bradley (Props Designer), Joey Martin (Sound Engineer), and Jackson Clifford (Crew).

