THE FULL MONTY Comes to the Weathervane Theatre This Week

New Hampshire’s award-winning Weathervane Theatre will present the heartwarming and hilarious musical The Full Monty. Opening on Wednesday, August 14th, The Full Monty runs in alternating repertory through September 29th.

Based on the hit cult film of the same name, The Full Monty features a book by Tony Award winner Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The

Band’s Visit). While spying on their wives at a “girls’ night out,” a group of unemployed steelworkers devise a bold and unclothed plan to make some quick cash. In the process, they discover renewed self-esteem, the importance of family and friendship, and the very human desire to live life to the fullest and “let it go.”

The cast will be led by Ira Kramer (Jerry Lukowski), Ethan Paulini (Dave Bukatinsky), Jorge Donoso (Malcolm MacGregor), Ethan Davenport (Ethan Girard), Robert H. Fowler (Harold Nichols), and Nathaniel J. Ryan (Noah “Horse” T. Simmons).

The production will also feature Becca Ayers (Jeanette Burmeister), Julia Bogdanoff (Georgie Bukatinsky), Jessie Booth (Pam Lukowski), Marisa Kirby (Vicki Nichols), and Nolo Gonzalez (Nathan Lukowski) with Nicholas Deapo (Teddy Slaughter), Carrie Greenberg (Susan Hershey/Molly MacGregor), Grace L. Kramer (Estelle Genovese), Jeremy Lloyd (Buddy “Keno” Walsh), Ana Lauren Rodriguez (Joanie), Payton Thomas (Minister), and Lew Whitener (Reg Willougby/Tony Giordano).

“I love this show,” said Weathervane Producing Artistic Director and Full Monty director/choreographer Ethan Paulini. “These characters are so real and relatable. Every audience member can identify with these characters who must overcome obstacles to embrace their true selves. Also, this show has a way of identifying universal issues like friendship, insecurity, and family in such a smart and funny way that you leave the theatre feeling lighter and full of hope.”

Co-directed by Paulini and Robert H. Fowler and musically directed by Andrew Morrissey, the creative team includes Gibbs Murray (scenic design), Rien Schlecht (costume design), Julie Adams (lighting design), Jeremy Baldauf (sound design), Billy Smith and Claire Vogt (properties design), and Pyper K Williams (lead scenic artist. Egypt Dixon, Kenzie Kilroy, and Rien Schlecht stage manage the production. Camden Dalie Keech is the technical director.

Sponsored by an anonymous donor, The Full Monty will open at Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH, on August 14th and run in alternating repertory through September 29, 2024. Tickets for The Full Monty are now on sale at weathervanenh.org or 603-837-9322. Special events include an opening night reception following the Wednesday, August 14th performance where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and the creative team with this intimate ticketed event. Reception includes a complimentary glass of champagne and drink specials.

The Full Monty is part of Weathervane’s 59th rep season, running now - October 13, 2024. Additional Season 59 titles include THE WEDDING SINGER, EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, CLUE, ROMEO & JULIET, and CABARET. Season 59 tickets start at $24.

