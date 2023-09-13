THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Return to Jaffrey's Park Theatre For Third Time

The Park Theatre will present The 24 Hours Plays: MONADNOCK! on Saturday, September 30, at Jaffrey, New Hampshire's acclaimed Park Theatre performing arts center.

The 24 Hour Plays is a global theatrical experience licensed to theatre groups around the world. High schools, universities, community theaters, and professional theaters produce their own 24 Hour Plays productions. Over the past ten years, productions have been mounted in London, Athens, Florence, Dublin, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hong Kong, Mexico City, New York and numerous other U.S. cities. Participants around the world have included Tim Daly, Anthony Edwards, Kathy Bates, Rachel Dratch, Justin Long, Marcia Gay Harden, Hugh Dancy, and your neighborhood dentist.

Over 30 local writers, directors, actors, stage managers, and tech staff come together for the first time at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29th. They collaborate and, over the next 24 hours, produce six brand new ten-minute plays that debut for one night only at the Park Theatre in downtown Jaffrey on Saturday, September 30th.

The Park Theatre is co-producing the theatrical event with Jaffrey's community theatre group, The Matchbook Players. Paige Johnson is a familiar participant with local theatre groups, including The Edge Ensemble, Theater Kapow, and Peterborough Players. Paige Johnson started The Matchbook Players in 2016 in hopes of fundraising for The Park Theatre to ensure the Monadnock region had a space to create and produce live theatre.

“This is the type of unique theatrical experience The Park Theatre wants to bring to the Monadnock region,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “We want to give our theatre audiences something unexpected, thrilling and community-focused,” Jackson added.

“We are very excited to partner with The Park Theatre for this next production and look forward to the future. The new theatre is a blessing for theatre performers and fans throughout the Monadnock region,” said Paige Johnson, founder and Artistic Director of The Matchbook Players.

The 24 Hour Plays: MONADNOCK! is produced under the authority of The 24 Hour Company, Inc. of New York City.

The one-night-only performance of The 24 Hour Plays: MONADNOCK! will be performed in The Park's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Tickets for the single performance are $12.00 each. (Student, teacher, child, and military discount tickets are $10) Tickets can be purchased by going to Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (603) 532-8888.