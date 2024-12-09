Silent Film OLIVER TWIST Plays At Park Theatre With Jeff Rapsis On The Organ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre's Dickens Fest continues with its special screening of the 1922 silent screen classic, Charle Dickens' Oliver Twist. It will play on The Park's giant screen this Friday, December 13 at 7pm. The film will have a live musical score performed by the renowned silent film accompanist, Jeff Rapsis.

The film was produced by First National Pictures (later Warner Bros.) and released in the fall of 1922. The film starred two actors at the height of their careers. Jackie Coogan (Charlie Chaplin's The Kid, Uncle Fester in the 60s sitcom, The Addams Family) as Oliver and “Man of A Thousand Faces,” Lon Chaney (Hunchback of Notre Dame) as Fagin. The film was an enormous success and was selected as one of the best pictures of 1922 by New York Times, Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times.

The film adapts Charles Dickens tale of a little orphan, Oliver, who grows up in a workhouse and is taken in by a gang of young London thieves run by a notorious leader, Fagin.

Jeff Rapsis is a writer/editor, educator, and also a composer and performer who specializes in creating live musical scores for silent film screenings. Jeff is one of only a handful of expert silent film accompanists in the country. He's also an award-winning journalist, and newspaper publisher,

Tickets for Oliver Twist are $15. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org/oliver-twist-1922/ or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:00 pm. Tom Hsu will be playing in the Lounge Bar starting at 6pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments