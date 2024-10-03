See Jimmy Tingle Live (and On Film) At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jimmy Tingle is a stand-up comedian, filmmaker, and politician(!) from Boston. In The “Radical” Middle — Why Would a Comedian Run for Office? Jimmy applies his distinctive Boston brand of humor to solve some of America’s most complex problems. Jimmy brings his documentary film, Q&A, and timely humor to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH on Saturday, October 19, at 7:00pm.

In this original and autobiographical film, Jimmy chronicles his fascinating transition from a life as a seasoned comedian to a desire to enter politics, for real this time! He challenges audiences to move beyond the politics of tweets, sound bites, and the nightly — or hourly — news cycle, and into the realm of long-term thinking and life-affirming possibility, as the United States faces the election of 2024 with a myriad of emotions, passions and theories.

Through the lens of common sense, comedy, commentary and conversation, Jimmy aspires to contribute to the national dialogue in a hopeful, positive — and funny — way as America strives to create, in the words of Abraham Lincoln: “a more perfect union.” Jimmy’s ingenuity and deep compassion provide a much-needed and thought-provoking antidote to the politics of our day.

Jimmy Tingle is a regular commentator on WBZ and has appeared on HBO, 60 Minutes, NPR, CNN, and PBS.

Watch this 50-minute compilation of stand-up performance, historic footage and at-home interviews to remember the healing power of humor; and it just might help you get to the polls in November. Also includes a Q&A session with Jimmy after a brief stand-up routine.

Tickets for Jimmy Tingle are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:00pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

