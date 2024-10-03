News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

See Jimmy Tingle Live (and On Film) At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

The event will take place on October 12th.

By: Oct. 03, 2024
See Jimmy Tingle Live (and On Film) At Jaffrey's Park Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Jimmy Tingle is a stand-up comedian, filmmaker, and politician(!) from Boston. In The “Radical” Middle — Why Would a Comedian Run for Office? Jimmy applies his distinctive Boston brand of humor to solve some of America’s most complex problems. Jimmy brings his documentary film, Q&A, and timely humor to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH on  Saturday, October 19, at 7:00pm.

LATEST NEWS

See Jimmy Tingle Live (and On Film) At Jaffrey's Park Theatre
Review: FRANKENSTEIN at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
ROOMFUL OF BLUES to Return to Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Month
BLUES BLOWOUT Comes to The Park Theatre

In this original and autobiographical film, Jimmy chronicles his fascinating transition from a life as a seasoned comedian to a desire to enter politics, for real this time! He challenges audiences to move beyond the politics of tweets, sound bites, and the nightly — or hourly — news cycle, and into the realm of long-term thinking and life-affirming possibility, as the United States faces the election of 2024 with a myriad of emotions, passions and theories.

Through the lens of common sense, comedy, commentary and conversation, Jimmy aspires to contribute to the national dialogue in a hopeful, positive — and funny — way as America strives to create, in the words of Abraham Lincoln: “a more perfect union.” Jimmy’s ingenuity and deep compassion provide a much-needed and thought-provoking antidote to the politics of our day.

Jimmy Tingle is a regular commentator on WBZ and has appeared on HBO, 60 Minutes, NPR, CNN, and PBS.

Watch this 50-minute compilation of stand-up performance, historic footage and at-home interviews to remember the healing power of humor; and it just might help you get to the polls in November. Also includes a Q&A session with Jimmy after a brief stand-up routine.

Tickets for Jimmy Tingle are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:00pm. 

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos