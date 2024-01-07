Sarah Blacker to Release 'HORIZON LINE' EP in February; Release Party at Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth

‘Horizon Line' will be celebrated with Blacker and her band on 2/10/24 at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, NH.

By: Jan. 07, 2024

Sarah Blacker to Release 'HORIZON LINE' EP in February; Release Party at Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth

‘Horizon Line,' Sarah Blacker's new studio EP is raw, stripped down and vulnerable, just the way she wanted it to be. Recorded (mostly) live and mixed at Boston Music Award winning producer, Sean McLaughlin's 37' Productions studios, and called “tender, defiant and genius” by the Boston Herald, it was performed and co-produced by Blacker and her husband, Aaron Z. Katz (Percy Hill, the Dejas). Featuring 3 songs about inner strength, the limitless parameters of time, being true to yourself, and the chaotic state of the world, ‘Horizon Line' is Blacker's most soulful and raw release, to date. 

‘Horizon Line' will be celebrated with Blacker and her band on 2/10/24 at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, NH. Get tickets at the link below.

Blacker is also a Psychotherapist for adults and a Board-Certified Music Therapist for neurodiverse teens, and isn't shy to explore the soulful depths of human existence within her lyrics, regularly offering a cynical sense of irony juxtaposed over hope in her songs and when telling stories and jokes, live. 

While she is regularly compared to Joni Mitchell with her stop-you-dead-in-your-tracks vocals and unique harmonic twists, she arrives with a side of Classic rock n'roll and jazz. 

Her band, featuring Aaron Z. Katz of Percy Hill on drums/percussion and harmonies, and Phil Selesnick on keys/bass and vocals, singer/songwriters Mark Lipman and Danielle Lovasco on backing vocals allows for familiar songs to find their way from compelling soulful pop shape into jazzy improvisation, and transport the listener from inner peace to gut-punch grooves.

Named 'Female Performer of the Year' in the New England Music Awards, a Boston-Music Award nominee and CBS Boston 'Artist to Watch, Blacker has also supported Jefferson Starship, America, Paula Cole, Richard Thompson, and Sara Bareilles to name just a few.




Recommended For You