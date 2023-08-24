STAGE STRUCK Opens Hatbox Theatre's Ninth Season

Hatbox Theatre's ninth season kicks off with the wild comedic thriller Stage Struck.

Aug. 24, 2023

Robert Simon was formerly a first-rate stage manager in London's West End theatres and provincial touring companies. Now, he keeps house for his famous actress-wife Anne O'Neill. He also amuses himself with multiple dalliances when Anne is away. Unfortunately, Robert's thoroughly delightful lifestyle is upended by the intervention of Anne's therapist.

Now, threatened with the loss of his home and marriage, Robert plans a violent revenge on his wife and her therapist utilizing the skills he acquired in his previous profession. But theater is all artifice. Nothing is as it seems. And if you think you know what's coming next, just wait a minute.

From acclaimed playwright Simon Gray and directed by stage veteran Gary Locke (Holmes and Watson, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf) comes the most twisted, unpredictable thriller you may ever see. Warning - This play is not for the faint of heart!

Contains adult language and violence. Not recommended for children.

Opening September 8th to the 24th, don't miss Phylloxera Productions' Stage Struck. Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30pm; Sundays @ 2pm. Adults: $25, Students/Seniors/Members: $22, Senior Members: $19. Tickets can be purchased in advance atClick Here or by calling 603-715-2315.




DEATHTRAP to Open 32nd Season at Players' Ring Theatre

Get ready for a thrilling and hilarious evening as the Players' Ring Theatre opens its 32nd season with the iconic comedy-thriller, 'Deathtrap.' Don't miss the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway, nominated for four Tony Awards. Find out more about the production and the talented cast in this article.

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL to Bring Billie Holiday's Iconic Songs to the Stage at New London Barn Playhouse

Get ready to be captivated by the powerful and intimate performance of 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill' at New London Barn Playhouse. Experience the life and music of legendary singer Billie Holiday in this mesmerizing musical tribute.

New Hampshire Theatre Project Announces New Leadership, A New Season, And A New Film Screening Series

New Hampshire Theatre Project has announced its 2023-2024 Season themed “What's Your Story?” under the new collaborative leadership of Amy Desrosiers, Artist Liaison, Monique Peaslee Foote, Board Chair, and Sean Robinson, Director of Theatre Operations who comprise the NHTP Executive Team and are all NHTP Company Artists. 

Recommended For You