STAGE STRUCK Opens Hatbox Theatre's Ninth Season

Hatbox Theatre’s ninth season kicks off with the wild comedic thriller Stage Struck.

Robert Simon was formerly a first-rate stage manager in London's West End theatres and provincial touring companies. Now, he keeps house for his famous actress-wife Anne O'Neill. He also amuses himself with multiple dalliances when Anne is away. Unfortunately, Robert's thoroughly delightful lifestyle is upended by the intervention of Anne's therapist.

Now, threatened with the loss of his home and marriage, Robert plans a violent revenge on his wife and her therapist utilizing the skills he acquired in his previous profession. But theater is all artifice. Nothing is as it seems. And if you think you know what's coming next, just wait a minute.

From acclaimed playwright Simon Gray and directed by stage veteran Gary Locke (Holmes and Watson, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf) comes the most twisted, unpredictable thriller you may ever see. Warning - This play is not for the faint of heart!

Contains adult language and violence. Not recommended for children.

Opening September 8th to the 24th, don't miss Phylloxera Productions' Stage Struck. Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30pm; Sundays @ 2pm. Adults: $25, Students/Seniors/Members: $22, Senior Members: $19. Tickets can be purchased in advance atClick Here or by calling 603-715-2315.