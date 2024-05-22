LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Prescott Park Arts Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prescott Park Arts Festival is opening reservations for their 2024 production of LEGALLY BLONDE, THE MUSICAL which will be performed in their waterfront home of Prescott Park in downtown Portsmouth. Presented by Service Credit Union, Legally Blonde, The Musical will premiere on the Wilcox Main Stage Friday, June 21 and run most Thursdays through Sundays at 7pm until the show closes on August 11th.

There will be two matinees on June 30 and July 28 at 1pm and four performances supported by American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and a Deaf Coach. During ASL-supported shows, front-center lawn spots are reserved for Deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons. To live their mission and make the arts more accessible to the community, the Festival is proud to present performances supported by American Sign Language interpreters and a Deaf Coach. All performances with ASL interpreters are made possible through the generous support of Novocure, and The Fuller Foundation. ASL-supported performances will take place on June 22, July 11 and 21, and August 3. Legally Blonde, The Musical will light up the summer season with its vibrant energy and empowering message.

Based on the beloved film and novel, Legally Blonde, The Musical follows the journey of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. With catchy songs and dynamic choreography, this musical promises to be a hit for audiences of all ages. After positive feedback last season, the Arts Festival will once again provide family guidance on their production in an effort to support families.

Prescott Park Arts Festival's production of Legally Blonde The Musical will be directed by Tom Alsip, Director of the Musical Theatre Program for the University of New Hampshire Theatre Department. This will be Alsip's third summer in the park and he will be joined by long-time Festival favorite, choreographer Mary Beth Marino. New to the Festival this season is Music Director, Bruce Levine, for whom Legally Blonde is the 200th production he's been involved with during his professional and academic career, a career that has included Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international productions.

“We are so excited to work with this incredible cast of performers! Legally Blonde is a fun, high-energy show with lots of opportunities to showcase great dancers and strong contemporary voices. We can't wait for the audience to experience the incredible talent we have assembled for this production." explained Tom Alsip, Director of Legally Blonde. "We are thrilled to be welcoming a lot of first-time performers to the Arts Festival this year, as well as some familiar faces that we are delighted to bring back to the main stage. We all can't wait to get started!"

Prescott Park Arts Festival strives to bring a dynamic cast of theatre professionals to the Wilcox Main Stage each season. This production is no exception, with a cast of 20 performers, some returning and many making their Festival debut, all incredibly talented.

Reservations Information:

Reservations for this highly anticipated production will open to season passholders on Thursday, May 23 at 10 am and the general public on Tuesday, May 28 at 10 am. While admission to Prescott Park Arts Festival remains an optional recommended donation of $8 per person for the musical, attendees are welcome to reserve tables and blankets to ensure the best seating and to support the festival. Options include:

Premium Table Reservations: Prime location in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area

Blanket Reservations: Reserved spaces on provided Arts Festival blankets, ensuring a spot directly in front of the stage.

Best Seat in the House: Sponsored by Key Auto Group, The Best Seat in the House is a cozy couch and two adirondack chairs in the center of the lawn for optimal viewing.

Matinee Performances: Sunday 6/30 and 7/28

ASL-supported Performances: Sat. 6/22, Thur. 7/11, Sun. 7/21, Sat. 8/3

Service Credit Union, a long-time supporter of the arts in the community, is the proud presenting sponsor of this season's flagship musical. Their partnership helps keep the festival accessible to all.

“We at Service CU believe in supporting the community through the arts and are excited to be back again as the title sponsor of this year's musical production,” said Jaime Yates, Community Relations Manager at Service CU, “Prescott Park Arts Festival brings so much joy to the Seacoast community and its visitors, we are proud to be a part of that and we can't wait to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2024.”

Prescott Park Arts Festival continues to be a cornerstone of cultural life in Portsmouth, bringing high-quality performances and educational opportunities to the Seacoast region. This season's production of Legally Blonde, The Musical is set to be a highlight, with its fun and empowering, feel-good storyline and talented cast.

Legally Blonde, The Musical Cast List

Elle Woods …. Payton Hines

Emmett Forrest …. AJ Gori

Warner Huntington III …. Andy Cico

Vivian Kensington …. Lexi Stephens

Paulette…. Sarah Joy Kane

Professor Callahan…. Darrick Brown

Brooke Wyndham/Act I Ensemble ….Taylor Fish

Margot…. Nova Gomez

Pilar …. Rachel Alvarez-Robinson

Serena …. Tayler Aprile

Enid Hoopes/ Ensemble/ Leilani …. Abby Kaye

UPS Guy (Kyle)/Dewey/Ensemble/ Pforheizmer …. Adam Furgal

Grandmaster Chad/Jet Blue Pilot/ Aaron Schultz/ Nikos…. Teddy Wilkin

Male Ensemble/Elle's Dad/ Winthrop/Stenographer …. Gio Coppola

Woman Ensemble/ Store Mgr/ Judge ….Caitlyn Kuhn

Ensemble/Store Employee/Elle's Mom/Cashier/DA Joyce Riley …. Lillian Whelan

Ensemble/Kate/Dana/Chutney …. Lia Cruz

Ensemble/ Student/ Reporter/ Kiki the Colorist/ 2nd Perfume Salesperson … Isabella Phair

Male Ensemble/Lowell/Padamadan/Guard/Carlos …. Koda Mehalba

Ensemble/Gaelan/Girl/Bookish Client/Whitney/ H&H Salesperson …. Stella Ridolfi

UNDERSTUDIES

Elle …. Rachel Alvarez Robinson

Emmett …. Andy Cico

Vivian …. Abby Kaye

Warner …. Adam Furgal

Track 12 …. Teddy Wilkin

Callahan …. Gio Coppola

Paulette …. Caitlyn Kuhn

Track 15 …. Lillian Whelan

Greek Chorus …. Stella Ridolfi

Comments