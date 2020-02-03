Read & Disccuss Robert Frost's Early Poems with Pontine Theatrre

Join Pontine Theatre's Co-Artistic Director, Greg Gathers & Marguerite Mathews, to read and discuss a selection of early poems by Robert Frost. Pontine will premiere a new work based on Frost's early poems in March 2020.

Poems included in the production include: The Witch of Coos, Maple, The Housekeeper, Hill Wife and The Code. Robert Frost was a long-time summer resident of Franconia NH. Known for his New England settings, his down to earth, stark depictions of the difficulties of rural farm life, and his use of colloquial speech, Robert Frost is widely admired as a true American Master. Harriet Munroe, publisher and editor of "Poetry," wrote that "perhaps no other poet in our history has put the best of the Yankee spirit into a book so completely." She notes that while Frost's narrative, character-based poems are often dark and satirical, Frost always has a "sympathetic humor" towards his subjects.

These workshops are free and open to the public, no experience necessary. Workshops are offered on Wednesdays from 2-3:15pm and are open to the public free of charge. Location is the Historic 1845 Plains Schoolhouse, #1 Plains Avenue, Portsmouth NH. The space is fully accessible with free parking adjacent. For futher information please attend the first workshop scheduled for Wednesday 12 February at 2pm.

Photo Credit: Pontine Theatre





