ROAD TO BALI Will Be Screened at the Park Theatre This Weekend

Bob Hope and Bing Crosby didn’t need each other to be the biggest entertainers of the 1940s and 1950s. But, when they made a movie together it was pure magic. They came together to make a series of seven “Road Movies” from 1940 to 1962. This immensely popular series satirized some of the most popular films of the time. One of their best was ROAD TO BALI, made in 1952. It also starred Dorothy Lamour, a regular co-star in six of the “road” films. Restored and uncut, ROAD TO BALI will be shown on The Park Theatre’s giant screen on Sunday, August 18 at 2 pm.

ROAD TO BALI is a musical about Harold (Bob Hope) and George (Bing Crosby), two vaudeville performers traveling in Australia. After they realize their local gal pals intend to marry them, they sign up for a diving expedition led by the local island prince, Ken Arok (Murvyn Vye). They soon meet the prince's sister, Lalah (Dorothy Lamour), who rules a beautiful island. When their dive uncovers a jewel-filled chest, Ken tries to steal both the treasure and Lalah's throne, and the trio is forced into hiding. Great music and a never ending mix of jokes and visual gags makes this a fun trip back into movie history.

Tickets for ROAD TO BALI are $10/$9, and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 1:30 pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

