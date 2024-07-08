RGC Theatre to Present HEATHERS THE MUSICAL This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hatbox Theatre and Manchester Community Theatre Players will present RGC Theatre's production of Heathers the Musical. This performance will be held at MCTP Theatre at the North End Montessori School located at 698 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03104: July 12-21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at hatboxnh.com.

Step into the neon-lit world of "Heathers the Musical" like never before with RGC Theatre! This season, RGC Theatre is thrilled to present an electrifying reinterpretation that transports audiences to the vibrant, pulsating atmosphere of a retro 80's arcade. Picture iconic high school drama infused with the flashing lights, classic arcade games, and synth-heavy soundtrack of the era. This innovative production promises a nostalgic yet fresh experience, blending the beloved dark comedy of "Heathers" with the thrilling energy of an arcade, ensuring a totally radical and unforgettable night at the theater.

"The whole show is a game," says Ro Gavin, executive director of RGC Theatre and director for Heathers. "I originally conceived this show in a desolate high school wasteland, specifically for the original Hatbox Theatre space in Concord." The Hatbox Theatre venue closed earlier this year, and is currently seeking a new space. "I spent a lot of time collaborating with our designers, rethinking our concept and trying to reignite my passion for the piece. That's when I was hit with the inspiration- it's all a big game. Everyone is fighting to be the highest scoring player."

Since its sensational debut Off-Broadway in 2014, "Heathers the Musical" has captivated audiences with its darkly comedic take on high school life, earning rave reviews and a cult following. The show's infectious score and sharp wit quickly propelled it to international acclaim, culminating in a successful West End production that continues to draw fans from around the world. This latest adaptation by RGC Theatre builds on that legacy, bringing a fresh and exhilarating perspective to the stage while honoring the timeless appeal that has made "Heathers" a beloved classic in modern musical theatre.

Presented by Hatbox Theatre and Manchester Community Theatre Players, this production marks the fourth collaboration between Hatbox Theatre and RGC Theatre and the first with Manchester Community Theatre Players. "I am thrilled to continue our longtime partnership with the Hatbox Theatre," says Gavin. "Andrew Pinard has been a huge supporter of RGC since the beginning. We literally could not be where we are today without his constant support. We are also excited to work with MCTP for the first time. Their whole team has been super welcoming and easy to work with."

RGC Theatre is known for having some powerhouse talent on their stage, and this production is no exception, featuring a stellar cast that brings the complex characters of "Heathers the Musical" to life. Leading the charge as the formidable Heather Chandler is Alexandra White, whose commanding presence is sure to captivate audiences. RGC Theatre veteran Nicole Jones shines as Veronica, delivering a nuanced performance that balances vulnerability and strength. As the enigmatic JD, Rose Chaffee brings a chilling, yet charming, intensity to the role, while social media icon Tommi Lynn Silva embodies the cunning Heather Duke with remarkable flair and a new twist on the character you've never seen before.

RGC Theatre's production features performances from local and regional actors Nicole Jones (Veronica Sawyer), Rose Chaffee (JD), Alexandra White (Heather Chandler), Tommi Lynn Silva (Heather Duke), Haley E. Aho (Heather McNamara), Christine Tardif (Martha Dunnstock), Ben Hunton (Kurt Kelly), Nicholas E. Gray (Ram Sweeney), Andy Catanese (Ram's Dad/Principal Gowan/Veronica's Dad), Dean Torre (Kurt's Dad/Coach Ripper/Big Bud Dean), Mel Clark (Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Elsa Gustafson (Beleaguered Geek), Jamie Fitt (Hipster Dork), Catherine Sweet (Blowdried Preppy), Katy Gregoire (Young Repulicanette), Rachel Spellman (New Wave Party Girl), Bex Sprano (Stoner Chick), and Corinne Stanley (Drama Club Drama Queen). The production team bringing the fantasy to life includes Ro Gavin (Co-Producer/Director), John Masse (Co-Producer), Breanne Battey (Music Director), Becca Antonakos Belanger (Choreographer), Kyle Aarons (Fight Director/Intimacy Coordinator), Erik Shaffer (Stage Manager), Trystan Stoffel (Technical Director), Jillian Gordon (Scenic Design), Casey Dalke (Lighting Design), Olivia Martinson (Costume Design), Shannon Clark (Props Design), Tommi Lynn Silva (Dance Captain), Andy Catanese (Music Captain), Ben Hunton (Fight Captain), and Nicole Jones (Intimacy Captain).

About Hatbox Theatre

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists.

About RGC Theatre:

After 12 years on stage and behind the scenes for various New England theatre companies, Founder and Executive Director Ro Gavin took their experience and created Ro Gavin Collaborative Theatre as a new outlet for arts in New Hampshire focusing on presenting unconstrained and inclusive theatre. RGC Theatre offers a unique experience for theatre artists by providing an auspicious environment for artists to create with ingenuity. RGC Theatre was officially established in 2021 with the support of Nicole Jones and Andrew Pinard.

More about Heathers the Musical:

Performances:

Friday July 12 at 7:30 pm

Saturday July 13 at 7:30 pm

Sunday July 14 at 2:00 pm

Friday July 19 at 7:30 pm

Saturday July 20 at 7:30 pm

Sunday July 21 at 2:00 pm

Duration: 140 minutes w/ intermission

Adults: $28, Students/Seniors/Members: $25, Senior Members: $22

Location: MCTP Theatre at the North End Montessori School; 698 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03104

Tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=191344

Content Warning: "Heathers the Musical" includes themes and scenes that may be sensitive or triggering to some audiences. These include but are not limited to: bullying, teen suicide, violence, sexual content, substance abuse, and depictions of guns. It is important to note that all firearms depicted in the production are props and are not real. The show also features flashing lights and intense visual effects that may affect those with photosensitivity or epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.

