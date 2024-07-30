RGC Theatre To Present First Regional Workshop Of GRACE AND THE GHOST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A ghostly return ignites a joyous ode to life's overlooked marvels. As shadow and solitude intertwine, they embark on a transformative journey from darkness to the light of self-discovery. RGC Theatre will present the first regional workshop of the one-act musical Grace and the Ghost at the Rochester Performance and Arts Center.

Scheduled for August 3rd at 7:30 pm, this new production offers audiences a poignant exploration of friendship, healing, and self-discovery. In keeping with RGC Theatre's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, tickets for the staged reading are FREE to the public, ensuring everyone can enjoy this special event. Doors will open at 7:00 pm, with a full-service bar available.

Grace and the Ghost is a supernatural musical by book writer Gwyneth Strope, who holds an MFA in Playwriting from Hollins University, and the songwriting team Anna DeNoia and Joshua Villa, known for their viral TikTok song cycle Open, Stay. Follow Grace, a reclusive young musician who spends her days alone in her room, singing songs for the friend she's imagined in the shadow on her wall. When a city-wide blackout leaves her without light, however, she discovers her "imaginary friend" has been listening. In the darkness, Shadow is able to move around uninhibited, physicalized by Grace's touch. The two discover how they are connected, explore the consequences of making physical contact, and wrestle with who should hold ownership over the body that exists between them- a living person who wishes they could disappear, or a spirit who wishes for a second chance.

In this staged reading, Sharleigh Thomson will portray Grace, while Jordan Formichelli will take on the role of Shadow. Their performances will bring these complex characters to life, providing audiences with a glimpse into the musical's emotional depth and narrative.

Produced by RGC Theatre, this staged reading is a crucial step in the musical's development, offering a platform for the creative team to refine and enhance the production while providing audiences with a first look at this touching new work. The event promises to showcase talent and celebrate new voices in the theatrical community from across the nation.

"This is the most exciting project I've been a part of," said Ro Gavin, Executive Director of RGC Theatre and Director of Grace and the Ghost. "I had the privilege of performing a song from Anna and Joshua's musical 'Open, Stay' on the RPAC stage back in January, in a piece that was incredibly meaningful to me." Ro produced and performed in an original piece, "It's All In My Head," at RPAC on January 13th of this year, which marked the opening of RGC Theatre's season. "Collaborating with Anna and Joshua on a special arrangement of 'The Devil I Don't' for 'All In My Head' was a dream come true. They're exceptionally talented and consummate professionals." Gwyneth Strope, the book writer for Grace and the Ghost, is new to RGC Theatre for this project. "Gwyneth is an absolute dynamo. Her wit is as sharp as her writing, and the book for this project is truly remarkable."

Anna DeNoia expressed her hopes for the future of Grace and the Ghost, highlighting the musical's resonance with queer youth. She shared, "The show has resonated particularly well with queer youth, which means the world to me." Looking ahead, Anna envisions a full-scale production that incorporates crucial elements like light, dance, and physical touch, enhancing the immersive experience for audiences. She also mentioned the musical's unique origin as a podcast musical, a concept born from the limitations of the pandemic era.

Reflecting on the musical's exploration of themes such as loneliness, friendship, and healing, Anna described the thoughtful approach taken in the composition. She stated, "This is me going on record, now and forever, to say that Joshua Villa is a genius. Joshua, my partner in music, is incredibly intentional in every aspect of his composition. Musical themes and phrases from each and every song are woven throughout our score, all over the show, always to dramatic, thematic effect. Listen for them." This careful integration of musical elements aims to deepen the audience's connection to the story and its characters.

Gwyneth Strope, new to New Hampshire and RGC Theatre, has found inspiration in the warm welcome and creative environment provided by the local theatre community. She shared, "This experience, for me, is a living testament to the message of Grace and the Ghost: the risk of putting yourself out there is worth the reward. Art mirrors life, and this week I'm walking away from this experience as a storyteller who passionately believes in the story she's telling, thanks to the generosity of RGC and the New Hampshire community." Her time at RGC Theatre and the surrounding beauty have profoundly shaped her creative journey. "The Player's Ring and the Rochester Performing & Arts Center have provided spaces that have been conducive to a plethora of new ideas. Around every corner are charming businesses and gorgeous views that make me excited to wake up and write each day. It's so easy to curate a story about putting yourself out there and appreciating the world around you when the world around you looks like this."

The Rochester Performance and Arts Center, known for its commitment to arts and culture, is the perfect venue for this special workshop. This production represents a significant milestone in the journey of Grace and the Ghost and aligns with RGC Theatre's mission to support and develop new works.

Arts Accessibility and RGC Theatre's Mission:

Founded by Ro Gavin after 12 years of experience on stage and behind the scenes with various New England theatre companies, RGC Theatre was officially established in 2021 with the support of Nicole Jones and Andrew Pinard. The company aims to offer an unconstrained and inclusive theatre experience, providing an auspicious environment for artists to create with ingenuity. Dedicated to nurturing new works and emerging talents, RGC Theatre remains committed to accessibility and inclusivity. As part of this mission, tickets to the staged reading of "Grace and the Ghost" are offered free to the public, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy this unique theatrical experience.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.rochesteroperahouse.com.

