Ptsmth Carpenter Wrote Children's Show Playing This Weekend

A 50-something carpenter from Portsmouth who had never written a play or a song came up with the story for the children's musical that will be performed this weekend at the Players' Ring in Portsmouth.

Peter Splaine is thrilled that his germ of an idea will soon be on the stage when "The Illuminating Tail" opens Saturday with a cast of 12, including 10 children.

"It is like having a dream come true when I didn't even know I had that dream," Splaine said. "I wrote down this thing and the show ended up being just like I envisioned it."

The second of three children's shows being produced at the Players' Ring this season under the production of Miles Burns, "The Illuminating Tail" tells the story of Lamppost Pete, a raccoon who cannot see at night. The raccoon meets other animals in the dark and, according to the playwright, "they find enlightenment with each other, all of it based on his own observations of people and personalities."

Splaine got to know Burns when Seacoast Rep was looking for a carpenter about three years ago and Splaine's son, Jarred, was in a show there directed by Burns. Splaine came to help one day, which led to his involvement in many stage sets after that.

He began writing the story of "The Illuminating Tail" after Miles heard a few of Splaine's songs, and encouraged him to continue and add a storyline.

The Players' Ring dove into new waters this season by hosting for the first time a series of three children's shows, all by local playwrights and produced by Burns and his production company, Upside Arts.

The third show in the series, "The Mouse and the Lion," was written by Burns based on the Aesop fable. It will be at the Ring April 25 and 26 as well as May 2. lPenguì, based on a story written by a 7-year-old owner of a stuffed animal of that name, was shown in October.

"Miles came to us with a proposal for three children's plays and we jumped right on it," said Ed Simeone, board member at the Players' Ring. "We love the idea of having young people taking advantage of this space that has been a starting point for so many adult playwrights and actors."

"Everybody loves to tell a good story," said Burns. "This dad told me this story that revolves around a raccoon that isn't nocturnal but ties a lamppost around his tail so he still can see." The part of Lamppost Pete is being played by Reagan McDonald, 12, of Portsmouth.

After Miles decided to produce "The Illuminating Tail," he gave Splaine the option of being as involved or as uninvolved as he wanted in the production. Turns out Splaine wanted to be plenty involved.

"I found myself going to everything and helping out where I could," Splaine said. Now he is working as a carpenter on the set, but earlier he gave his ideas for the storyline, made suggestions on directing, or even just brought kids to the bathroom.

"I just feel very humbled and it's nice to work with him. It's amazing that he even uses the stuff I give him. He'll say that's really good let's use that.

As a director, Burns works with the basic story line and then lets the actors develop the characters and nail down a script.

"They just got the last pages of the script today," he said, "so now they know how it ends."

The Illuminating Tail" will be performed 10 am Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1 and 2 at the Players' Ring Theatre at 105 Marcy St. in Portsmouth. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children, students, seniors, and Players' Ring members. Reservations can be made at playersring.org or 603-436-8123.





Related Shows New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You