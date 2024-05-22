SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes to Bank of NH Stage This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will present Sondheim on Sondheim at the Bank of NH Stage from May 24-26.

Sondheim on Sondheim is a review of the great American composer Stephen Sondheim's work that played on Broadway in 2010. Hailed as "a funny, affectionate and revealing tribute", what makes the show extra special is that Sondheim himself appears in it! That's right, in a series of interspersed videos Sondheim shares stories about his life, his music, and his process that reveal sides of Sondheim that even his biggest fans may not know. These videos will be vibrantly displayed on the BNH Stage's high-tech video wall behind the performers.

The show features 8 talented musical theatre veterans who have all been seen on the Colonial stage with Powerhouse as well as in theatres throughout New Hampshire. The ensemble includes Alex Hunton (Captains Courageous, Just Duet), Rachel Hunton (Maria in Sound of Music), Joel Iwaskiewicz (In Love with Broadway, Just Duet, soon to be Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof), Laura Iwaskiewicz (Daddy Long Legs, Just Duet), David MacNeill (Manuel in Captains Courageous, Something Rotten), Madison MacNeill (Sound of Music, Just Duet), Sheree Owens (Bea in Something Rotten), and Fran Page (Archibald in Secret Garden, Cat in the Hat in Seussical). Award-winning music director Tim Goss will accompany on piano. The production will be led by Powerhouse's Bryan Halperin and stage managed by Katie Duncan.

The performers are also no strangers to the Concord area with most having performed at the Hatbox Theatre and with the Community Players of Concord. In fact, 7 out of 8 of the performers worked together on Halperin's acclaimed 2017 production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame with the Players.

The song selections in the show are a great mix of Sondheim's best-known and most-loved work as well as deep dives into songs from lesser known shows. There are new arrangements for some of the classics, including a thrilling rendition of Something's Coming from West Side Story performed by the Huntons and the MacNeills.

According to David MacNeill, "I think that the most exciting part of this show is just seeing how versatile Sondheim is. He's made countless contributions to the theatrical world so that I feel like not only a performer, but a comedian, therapist, storyteller, and more: All breathing life into the timeless tales woven by the master himself."

Performances are Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 26 at 2 pm and can be purchased at CCANH.COM or the BNH Stage box office in Concord. The flexible space will include regular tiered theatre seating as well as a limited number of cabaret-style tables down front. Please note, tickets are more expensive if purchased at the door so plan in advance! Please be careful to avoid third-party websites which inflate ticket prices and only buy from the websites mentioned above.

