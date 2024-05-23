WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (abridged) Will Make New Hampshire Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cue Zero Theatre Company brings the laughs with the New Hampshire premier of William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged). This bard-inspired parody piece plays the Arts Academy of New Hampshire in Salem June 21-23.

Discovered in a treasure-filled parking lot in Leicester, England (next to a pile of bones that didn't look that important), an ancient manuscript proves to be the long-lost first play written by none other than seventeen-year-old William Shakespeare from Stratford. William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (abridged) is the literary holy grail: an actual manuscript in Shakespeare's own hand showing all his most famous characters and familiar speeches in a brand-new story. But because it's one hundred hours long and contains multiple unwieldy storylines, it was decided, as a public service, to abridge it down to a brief and palatable ninety-minute performance for this lost masterpiece.

William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (abridged) by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc, NYC

Artistic Director Dan Pelletier is thrilled to once again dive into a remarkable piece of meta-comedy. "Tichenor and Martin have an exceptional talent for crafting works that honor the world's most renowned playwright while simultaneously bringing him down a notch and making his entire canon accessible to everyone. Whether you adore, detest, are well-versed in, or are completely new to Shakespeare, this play will leave you in stitches," says Pelletier.

A unique aspect of this production is its minimalist cast, featuring only three actors. Cue Zero Theatre has assembled an extraordinarily talented and versatile trio: regulars Nate Faro and Matt Brides, joined by newcomer Aidan Crawford. These performers bring over a dozen characters each to life, seamlessly switching between some of Shakespeare's most famous (and more obscure) roles. "One of the greatest joys of our rehearsal process has been witnessing these three actors continuously outdo each other with their impressive physicality and comedic timing," Pelletier notes. "Their incredible chemistry has fostered a rehearsal environment filled with the fearlessness required for top-tier theatre. Audiences will be amazed by the range of talent and the incredible humor on display."

William Shakepseare's Long Lost First Play (abridged) plays the Arts Academy of New Hampshire one weekend only, June 21-23. Tickets are $15 before fees, and are available both online and at the door.

