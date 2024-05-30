Video: First Look At Sarah Brightman & More in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look at the Australian company of Sunset Boulevard in action in this all-new footage from the production.

Marking her return to the theatre after more than three decades, Sarah Brightman stars as Norma Desmond, the iconic role that catapulted Glenn Close to Broadway stardom and just last week earned Nicole Scherzinger an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical in the West End. Alongside her will be critically acclaimed Australian actor and performer Tim Draxl in the role of Joe Gillis, a role last played on stage in Australia by Hugh Jackman in 1996.

Joining Sarah and Tim on stage in the role of Max Von Mayerling is stage and screen veteran Robert Grubb, with the role of Betty Schaefer played by emerging leading lady Ashleigh Rubenach. Musical theatre performer Jarrod Draper will play the role of Artie Green, whilst the roles of Cecil B. DeMille and Sheldrake will be played by established theatre actors Paul Hanlon and Troy Sussman. The role of Norma Desmond, at select performances, will be played by the remarkable Silvie Paladino.

The ensemble cast includes Regan Barber, Amy Berrisford, Billy Bourchier, Campbell Braithwaite, Benjamin Colley, Grace Driscoll, Madison Green, Peter Ho, Leah Lim, Mary McCorry, Charlotte Page, Morgan Palmer, Caity Plummer, Taylor Scanlan, Tom Sharah, Lisa Sontag, Riley Sutton and Dean Vince.

SUNSET BOULEVARD has Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Billy Wilder film. This new production will be Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large. Choreography by Ashley Wallen with Musical Supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

SUNSET BOULEVARD weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Having been discarded by Hollywood with the advent of “talkies", legendary silent movie star, Norma Desmond, is tortured by her longing for a return to the big screen. When she meets struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis in a dramatic chance encounter, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.