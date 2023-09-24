Pontine Theatre's to Present 'Movement For The Stage' Workshops Next Month

Workshop sessions are offered on consecutive Wednesdays—4, 11 & 18-- from 5:30 to 7pm.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Pontine Theatre's to Present 'Movement For The Stage' Workshops Next Month

Join Pontine Artistic Co-Director, Marguerite Mathews, for a three-session workshop exploring dramatic expression through movement. No experience necessary. For those who perform onstage and/or offstage! Workshop sessions are offered on consecutive Wednesdays—4, 11 & 18-- from 5:30 to 7pm. Tuition is by donation.

To reserve a place contact Pontine — info@pontine.org / 603-436-666 -- Pontine is located at #1 Plains Avenue in Portsmouth NH.

Ms. Mathews studied with French actor, Etienne Decroux, at his L'Ecole du Mime Corporeal in Paris and with his protege, Thomas Leabhart, at the University of Arkansas and at the Valley Studio in Spring Green Wisconsin before founding Pontine Theatre in Portsmouth NH in 1977.
 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to the Weathervane Theatre Photo
GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to the Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre will present a fresh and exciting new production of Guys and Dolls. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

2
ROBIN: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience Comes to The Park Theatre Photo
ROBIN: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience Comes to The Park Theatre

ROBIN: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience will be performed for one night only at The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire this Friday, September 22 at 7:30pm. Learn more about the event and how to attend here!

3
Americas Got Talent Magician to Perform at Park Theatre Photo
America's Got Talent Magician to Perform at Park Theatre

Chris Funk will be bringing his unique performance to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Thursday, October 12, at 7:30 pm. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
LITERARY IN THE LOUNGE Presents MacArthur Fellow, Ecologist, and Author Carl Safina, Octob Photo
LITERARY IN THE LOUNGE Presents MacArthur Fellow, Ecologist, and Author Carl Safina, October 29

Join ecologist Carl Safina as he discusses raising a screech owl in conversation with Scott Weidensaul. Don't miss this event on October 29th at The Music Hall Lounge.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Merrill Auditorium (1/12-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hand To God
Hatbox Theatre (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Babe & Bunyan's Big Adventure
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/06-7/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Groundhog's Day
New Hampshire Theatre Project (1/27-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The House on Haunted Hill
The Amato Center for the Performing Arts (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outside Mullingar
Players Ring (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Laramie Project
Court Street Theatre (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Children of Eden
New Hampshire Theatre Project (3/15-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Merrill Auditorium (5/16-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountain That Stands Alone
The Park Theatre (10/06-10/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You