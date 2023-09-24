Pontine Theatre's to Present 'Movement For The Stage' Workshops Next Month

Workshop sessions are offered on consecutive Wednesdays—4, 11 & 18-- from 5:30 to 7pm.
Join Pontine Artistic Co-Director, Marguerite Mathews, for a three-session workshop exploring dramatic expression through movement. No experience necessary. For those who perform onstage and/or offstage! Workshop sessions are offered on consecutive Wednesdays—4, 11 & 18-- from 5:30 to 7pm. Tuition is by donation.
To reserve a place contact Pontine — info@pontine.org / 603-436-666 -- Pontine is located at #1 Plains Avenue in Portsmouth NH.
Ms. Mathews studied with French actor, Etienne Decroux, at his L'Ecole du Mime Corporeal in Paris and with his protege, Thomas Leabhart, at the University of Arkansas and at the Valley Studio in Spring Green Wisconsin before founding Pontine Theatre in Portsmouth NH in 1977.
