Pontine Theatre Presents Peter DiMuro's 5 EPISODES FACING DUSK & 1 POSSIBLE DAWN

Peter DiMuro is a performer, choreographer, director, teacher, and arts engager.

Oct. 03, 2022  

Pontine Theatre presents Five Episodes Facing Dusk and One Possible Dawn created and performed by Boston-based dancer, Peter DiMuro.

Five Episodes Facing Dusk and One Possible Dawn begins with a solo performed by Peter DiMuro followed by an improvisational piece that asks some questions and posits some answers-aloud and in movement-in response to the solo. It plays with the idea of gift giving-how we can say "please" and "thank you," or "I have a gift for you...would you like it?" It explores how we can re-learn grace and humor in these days heading out of COVID and our concerns with our imperfect pasts.

Peter DiMuro is a performer, choreographer, director, teacher, and arts engager. He is currently the Executive Artistic Director of Dance Complex in Cambridge, one of Boston's major dance centers. Since 2013, DiMuro has been an enterprising leader who has worked tirelessly to help grow the organization.

DiMuro was a rising young dancer in Boston before joining the internationally acclaimed Liz Lerman Dance Exchange, where he spent many years as a performer, lead artist, and ultimately, Artistic Director. He also directs Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion, an inter-generational company of diverse dancers and artists that develops performance works and promotes arts literacy and engagement.

Tickets may be purchased online www.pontine.org - Performances are offered at Pontine Theatre, 1 Plains Avenue, Portsmouth NH on Friday 14 October @7pm, Saturday 15 October @3pm, and Sunday 16 October @2pm. Information: info@pontine.org / (603) 436-6660. Pontine's programs are supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.


