Pontine Theatre Presents GEPPETTO: EXTRAORDINARY EXTREMETIES

January 22 - 24, Pontine Theatre presents the third production of it's 2020-21Season. Geppetto: Extraordinary Extremeties, is created and performed by New York City's Concrete Temple Theatre. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, this event will be available to view and enjoy online only. Shows are scheduled for Friday @7pm, Saturday @3pm and Sunday @2pm. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased online: www.pontine.org The hour-long solo play focuses on a longing for magic, a wish for a transformative power that could kindle life where it is lacking. Geppetto: Extraordinary Extremities is written and directed by Renee Philippi and designed and performed by Carlo Adinolfi, artistic directors of Concrete Temple Theater. The New York Times says, "Mr. Adinolfi gives a compelling performance, enhanced by haunting cello music composed by Lewis Flinn."

Geppetto: Extraordinary Extremities is a tale of resilience, adaptation and ingenuity. It is the story of puppet-maker Geppetto, who attempts to perform - all by himself for the first time ever - the grand mythical love story of Perseus, who slays a sea monster to save his beloved Andromeda. During the show things go haywire, and Geppetto finds himself desperately improvising to overcome the challenges while scrambling to devise new story lines, new characters, and even new limbs.

Following each performance, Mr. Adinolfi and Ms. Philippi, will answer audience questions about the show. Pontine's 2020-21 Season is supported by grants from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.