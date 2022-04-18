Photos: Inside Closing Weekend of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Seacoast Rep, Featuring Max From Ru Paul's Drag Race

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre closes a sell out run of a celebratory production of La Cage Aux Folles, the musical farce showcasing drag culture with the optimistic, universal message "I Am What I Am."

Since it debuted as a French play 49 years ago, La Cage has inspired a movie, the stage musical, and the Robin Williams-Nathan Lane Hollywood hit remake, Birdcage. The Seacoast Rep's production comes at a time when drag entertainment is more popular than ever, even as social debate over gender identity and sexuality is resurgent.

At its core, however, "La Cage Aux Folles" is pure fun.

"This is literally one of the most dazzling shows we have ever put on," said Ben Hart, the Seacoast Rep's co-artistic director. "With the most hilarious script, the most beautiful music. The set is absolutely delicious. It's just a fabulous piece of musical theater."

The show closed on April 9th after a sell out run, which featured a gender-fluid cast including Max Malanaphy, or simply Max, from the RuPaul's Drag Race television show. It will also marked the return from hiatus of longtime Seacoast Rep veteran Jamie Bradley, known for his comedic, musical and dramatic talent.

La Cage Aux Folles tells a meet-the-parents story of George, a St. Tropez nightclub manager, and Albin, his drag queen lover who stars at the club as "Zaza." The pair become entangled in a farcical plot to hide the nature of their relationship when they meet the fiancé of George's son and her parents, who are conservative activists campaigning to shut down drag clubs.

The musical was written by actor-playwright Harvey Fierstein, who won a Tony Award for it. Jerry Herman, the composer behind Hello, Dolly! and Mame, wrote the music and lyrics and also won a Tony. The musical debuted in 1983, at a time HIV/AIDS was untreatable, ravaging the gay community and stigmatizing gay people.

Now, as focus of social debate over sexuality has rebounded and shifted to issues of gender identity, the musical's theme of staying true to oneself in the face of social opposition is as relevant as ever. The theme is sounded in the final song of the first act, "I Am What I Am," made famous by disco star Gloria Gaynor.

"It's absolutely timeless, the whole show. It just feels very current," Hart said. "It is telling a very honest story of queer people."

Furthermore, despite the humor of the story and its flamboyant characters, they are not played as easy stereotypes. "It was very important to us to portray that honestly and not just make it an over-the-top caricature," he said.

The gender-fluid nature of the show is evident from the opening ensemble scene at George's nightclub called "La Cage Aux Folles," a name with a slang connotation of effeminate gay men.

"Part of what the opening number says, when you come to 'La Cage Aux Folles,' you don't know the gender of anyone, and that actually is true of the cast," Hart said. "When the lights come up, there are performers on stage of all genders, and unless you know every single cast member, the audience will not know who is male, female, or non-binary."

As the story unfolds, Albin strives to cast off the guise he adopted to fool George's parents and reveal his real self.

While delivered in the tale of George and Albin, the message embodies a broad truth. "It's such a wonderful, joyous celebratory, message of acceptance and being who you are and being yourself. And some people may not like you for it, but you should never sacrifice who you are to fit into other people's boxes," Hart said.

