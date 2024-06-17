Park Theatre to Join Town-Wide Yard Sale with River St Theatre 'Pop-Up' Store

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre will return to the annual Jaffrey Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, June 22 (8am - 3pm) and Sunday, June 23 (8am-1pm). The performing arts center is using their River Street Theatre as a pop-up thrift store.

Items for sale include movie posters, hundreds of CDs & DVDs, new & used appliances, clothing (including vintage), books, furniture, bicycles, household items, toys, Christmas items, and much more.

“We are so happy to be a part of the Jaffrey Town-Wide Yard Sale. This occasion allows us to have an additional opportunity to raise money for our June Fund Drive. Our fans have donated wonderful items for sale. We thank them for the generosity and hope the region visits us and the other locations in Jaffrey,” said Steve Jackson, CEO, Managing Director, The Park Theatre.

The River Street Theatre is located at 6 River Street around the corner from the main theatre. For information about the yard sale, call the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments