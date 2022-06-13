Park Theatre To Host Red Cross Blood Drives This Month

The Park Theatre will host three blood drives with the American Red Cross this summer. The first date is Monday, June 27, from 10am to 3pm. The next dates are July 18 and August 29.

All blood drive donation events will happen in the Michael B. King Auditorium on the second floor of the performing arts center.

The theatre will give each blood donor a gift card for a free "Huge" size bucket of popcorn. Additionally, the Red Cross will give each donor at the June 27 drive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

"We are so proud to host these blood drives at the theatre. There is an urgent need for increased blood supplies. We know our surrounding communities will be strong participants. We thank the American Red Cross for all the amazing work they do," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

Donors are asked to call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: theparktheatre to schedule an appointment. All blood types are needed.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible. The theatre's telephone number is (603) 532-9300.