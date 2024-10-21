Park Theatre Partners With UNICEF For Halloween Fundraising

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire has announced it is partnering with UNICEF for its annual “Trick or Treat for UNICEF” program.

UNICEF is the United Nations agency for children worldwide. Since 1950, it has raised funds at Halloween to help give aid to children in over 190 countries. The donation program began in Philadelphia and now occurs in the United States, Canada, Ireland, Mexico, and Hong Kong.

The theatre is giving out the iconic “Trick or Treat for UNICEF” donation boxes that children (and adults) can use when they go door-to-door trick or treating. The theatre will also ask audiences to make a donation before all of their Halloween movies.

The UNICEF donation boxes can be picked up at the theatre's box office. Boxes with donations can be dropped off at the theatre from November 1 to 3. The theatre will present a check to UNICEF with all of the raised funds.

“As children, we all remember the “Trick or Treat for UNICEF” program. This remarkable fundraising event has raised tens of millions of dollars for children in need around the globe. We are proud to bring it back to the Monadnock region. We hope parents will pick up UNICEF donation boxes for their children. Donations can be made at our theatre as well to help make it a grand success,” said Steve Jackson, CEO, Managing Director of The Park Theatre

Questions about the UNICEF program can be asked by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Information about all Halloween events is available at theparktheatre.org/halloween, or by calling (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

