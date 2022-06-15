Park Theatre Debuts Summer Theatre Camp For Children

The Park Theatre announced today that its education arm, ParkArts, will debut its first program, a summer theatre day camp, on August 2.

ParkArts has been on the drawing board since the re-opening plan of The Park Theatre was first developed over 15 years ago. ParkArts will offer performing arts education programs for children (and adults) throughout the year. Programs will include theatre crafts, screen and play writing, filmmaking, communication/presentation skills, puppetry, stand-up comedy, and improv.

The first program is a 3-day summer theatre camp. Children aged 8 to 12 will experience theatre games, movement, puppetry, stagecraft, and playmaking. The day camp operates from 9am to 3pm each day. All activities occur at The Park Theatre auditoriums and event spaces. Tuition is $75 for the 3-days, and it includes a ParkArts t-shirt for the camper.

Susan Schenk will be the director of the summer theatre camp. Susan spent 27 years in public education as a teacher, reading consultant, and theater program coordinator. During this time, she produced and or directed plays and musicals at high, middle, and elementary school levels. In addition, she worked as an educational consultant. Susan has attended the Broadway Teachers Workshop in New York City and the Goodspeed Opera House Professional Development Course in East Haddam, Connecticut.

"We are very proud to be taking this first step to bring ParkArts to life.Being a center for creativity and youth development has always been part of The Park Theatre's dream," said Susan Shaw-Sarles, The Park Theatre board vice president and principal of the Jaffrey Grade School.

Registration has begun for the Aug 2 - 4 camp. Parents can register their children with a credit card at theparktheatre.org/parkarts or call The Park Theatre at (603) 532-9300.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.

For more information visit www.theparktheatre.org.