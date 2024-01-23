Park Theatre Awarded New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Grant

The Park Theatre recently received a $20,000 unrestricted Community Grant award from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. The grant will help support general operations to further the Theatre’s purpose to present the best film, live performance, and special events for the community.



The Park Theatre is a community-focused performing arts center with programming designed to entertain, educate, enrich and inspire all. With two auditoriums, a large 27' movie screen with 17-speaker surround sound plus a proscenium stage for live music and productions, the Theatre showcases local, regional, and national talent. To find events and information about The Park, go to www.theparktheatre.org.

“The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has been a great partner throughout the campaign to build the Theatre and the first years of operation,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “We are immensely grateful to have their confidence and support.”

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. It’s the place where generosity meets the dedication and ingenuity of nonprofits and the potential of New Hampshire students. For six decades, thousands of people have entrusted their charitable resources to the Foundation, creating a perpetual source of philanthropic capital and making it possible for the Foundation to award more than $60 million in grants and scholarships every year. For more information, please visit www.nhcf.org or call 603-225-6641.