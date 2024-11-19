Park Theatre Announces Lineup For NEW ENGLAND DICKENS FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Heather Pierson Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack will kick-off the Second Annual New England Dickens Fest at The Park Theatre on Saturday, November 30 at 7:30pm.

Prior to the concert (6pm), the Town Crier, “Mr. Obadiah Brimtop,” will once again declare the festival open in a candle-lit ceremony outside the performing arts center based in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

Over 18 events will be part of Dickens Fest. The festival concludes on December 22. They include:

Sun, December 1 - A French Canadian Christmas Concert with Josée Vachon & Patrick Ross

Thur/Fri, December 5 &6 - Fred Marple & The Speed Bumps & Friends

Sat, December 7 - Taylor Hughes and Rebecca Turmel

Sun, December 8 - Electric Earth Presents Horszowski Trio

Fri, December 13 - Oliver Twist (1922) silent film with Jeff Rapsis and his live organ accompanist

Sat, December 14 - Currier & Ives Cookie Tour

Sat December 14 - Annual Santa Party with free screening of A Christmas Story (1983)

Sat, December 14 - It's A Wonderful Life (1946) on the giant screen

Sun, December 15 - Project Shakespeare production of A Christmas Carol

Wed, December 18 - Holiday Open Mic & Dickens Trivia Night

Thur, December 19 - Charles Dickens' Christmas Ghost Stories read by Lisa Bostnar & other actors

Fri, December 20 - The Granite State Ringers

Sat, December 21 - The Kazoo Caroling Choir

Sat, December 21 - Ebenezer's Best Whiskers Contest

Sat, December 21 - ELVIS Christmas Concert

Sun, December 22 - Mr. & Mrs. Fezziwig's Player Piano Christmas Party

“We are so pleased to bring back Dickens Fest to the Monadnock Region. We found a deep appreciation for it during its inaugural year. It has grown and will continue to grow each year. Last year, folks traveled from all over New England to enjoy it. We expect the same this year. There is something for everyone at Dickens Fest,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

Tickets for Dickens Fest events can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office before each event. Specific information on Dickens Fest can be found at theparktheatre.org/dickensfest2024.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston and 30 minutes from Worcester, MA. The facility is completely accessible.

