Park Theatre Announces Lineup For NEW ENGLAND DICKENS FESTIVAL

On November 30, the acclaimed holiday festival is back in Jaffrey for the second annual celebration of Dickens, music, movies, food, and much more.
The Heather Pierson Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack will kick-off the Second Annual New England Dickens Fest at The Park Theatre on Saturday, November 30 at 7:30pm.
Prior to the concert (6pm), the Town Crier, “Mr. Obadiah Brimtop,” will once again declare the festival open in a candle-lit ceremony outside the performing arts center based in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire.
Over 18 events will be part of Dickens Fest. The festival concludes on December 22. They include:
“We are so pleased to bring back Dickens Fest to the Monadnock Region. We found a deep appreciation for it during its inaugural year. It has grown and will continue to grow each year. Last year, folks traveled from all over New England to enjoy it. We expect the same this year. There is something for everyone at Dickens Fest,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.
Tickets for Dickens Fest events can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office before each event. Specific information on Dickens Fest can be found at theparktheatre.org/dickensfest2024.
The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston and 30 minutes from Worcester, MA. The facility is completely accessible.
