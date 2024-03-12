Park Theatre Announces Full Lineup Of St. Patrick's Day Parade Participants

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre has announced the final list of groups and/or individuals marching in the 5th Annual Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade. The parade has become the second largest St. Pat's parade in New Hampshire and fans come from all over New England to the small town annual event.

The event is held on Sunday, March 17 at 2pm and begins at St Patrick Parish Church located at 87 Main Street in Jaffrey and heads east on Main Street past The Park Theatre. The parade is the culmination of Shamrock Fest in Jaffrey that began on March 1.



The announcers of the parade are Diana Griffin, an Ireland native & Park Theatre volunteer, and Steve Jackson, the Park Theatre CEO and Managing Director.

The Grateful Dads band will be playing in the theatre's Lounge before and after the parade. Food will be sold outside the theatre as well as inside. Plenty of Guinness, Murphy's Stout and a selection of Irish whiskeys will be sold. All liquor must be consumed inside the theatre and ID is required.

Also on Sunday, March 17, The Shamrock Fest Craft and Food Fair will be taking place from 12 noon to 4pm in the King Auditorium on the 2nd floor of the theatre.

Any questions about the parade can be answered by calling the theatre's box office at (603) 532-8888. Information can also be found at shamrockfest.org or theparktheatre.org.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.

See the full list of participants here:

Here is the list of the parade participants:

1. Jaffrey Police Dept Cruiser 2. Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain 3. Grand Marshall, Jimmy Quinn 4. Master Bagpiper Mark Polifrone from Marlborough, NH 5. Parade Sign Team with Rachel Kennedy & Tina LeBlanc 6. King of Swag. Mr. Logan Hampsey 7. Keene America legion Band 8. The Statue of St. Patrick 9. The Parade Producers - Kevin Hampsey also co-founder) and Kelly Bergeron 10. The Flag Team - Laura Harding & Jackie Donovan 11. Pinnacle CreteworX Float presenting Conant Boys Basketball Team 12. 1st NH Revolutionary War Regiment 13. Gauthier Auto Service Float presenting Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption 14. BSA Boy & Girl Scouts #33 15. WKNE Media Sponsor Car 16. Jaffrey Girl Scouts Troop #64092 17. The 6th New Hampshire Infantry Company E 18. St Patrick’s School Alumni 19. Flying Irish Dancers - Ashby, MA 20. Red’s of Jaffrey 21. Conant High School Concert Band 22. Belletetes 23. Jaffrey Grade School Irish Step Dancers 24. Jaffrey Rindge Memorial Ambulance 25. Mascenic High School Marching Band 26. Community Transportation 27. 1958 Mack B95 Fire Truck (John Holman) with Project Shakespeare 28. Park Theatre Float 29. Jaffrey Fire Department Equipment 30. Jaffrey DPW 31. Jaffrey Police Department



About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.