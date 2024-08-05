Park Theatre Announces $25,000 Prize Super 50/50 Summer Raffle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the 3rd anniversary of the opening of the totally rebuilt Park Theatre, the Jaffrey performing arts center announced this morning that it has begun a major raffle fundraising program. The Super 50/50 Summer Raffle has a single grand prize of up to $25,000. Tickets cost $100 each, however the odds are strong because a maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.

The single winner can win a maximum of $25,000 or 50% of whatever ticket revenue is generated by ticket sales. The public drawing of the winning ticket will be held on theatre‘s Eppes stage on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased starting today at the box office (in-person or via the telephone 603-532-8888), as well as online: theparktheatre.org/raffle. All major credit cards are accepted for raffle ticket purchases.

“A 50/50 raffle is always a fun way for a nonprofit to raise funds. Our $25,000 Super 50/50 Summer Raffle will augment our yearly fundraising activities. The combination of a single winner with a substantial prize makes for a good time for our fans and the theatre," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Mananging Director of The Park Theatre.

Any questions about the raffle can be answered by calling (603) 532-9300.

