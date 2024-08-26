Orson Welles's CITIZEN KANE To Screen At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rated one of the greatest films of all time, Orson Welles's epic tale of a publishing tycoon's rise and fall is entertaining, poignant, and inventive in its storytelling, earning its reputation as a landmark achievement.

Now the fully restored print has been rescanned for ultra-high resolution at 4K. CITIZEN KANE shows on The Park Theatre's giant screen on Saturday, August 31, at 2 pm and 7pm.

When a reporter is assigned to decipher newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane's (Orson Welles) dying words, his investigation gradually reveals the fascinating portrait of a complex man who rose from obscurity to staggering heights. Though Kane's friend and colleague Jedediah Leland (Joseph Cotten), and his mistress, Susan Alexander (Dorothy Comingore), shed fragments of light on Kane's life, the reporter fears he may never penetrate the mystery of the elusive man's final word, “Rosebud.”

Tickets for CITIZEN KANE are $10/$9. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments