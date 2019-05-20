North Country Center For The Arts Brings A Season Under The Stars To Jean's Playhouse!

The North Country Center for Arts at Jean's Playhouse is excited to present their 2019 Summer Season, which runs from June 20 through September 15, 2019, and includes three stunning musicals, and 2 hilarious plays. Performances run Wednesday afternoons at 2:00 PM and Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $32 for Adults, $27 for Seniors, and $20 for Children 16 and under. Join us on Friday Nights for NH Night where anyone with a valid NH license can get a $20 ticket at the door (subject to available seats)!

The season will open with the hilarious comedy THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES, by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and adapted for the stage by Steven Canny and John Nicholson. Make no mistake, this is the classic story - but the hound unleashed in this frisky send-up makes for a howling good time as three actors romp through the tale playing all the characters and using whatever is at hand for props and costumes. This British original has been delighting audiences on both sides of the pond since 2007. The production runs June 20 - 29 and is sponsored by White Mountains Attractions.

The season continues with TITANIC THE MUSICAL, with a book by Peter Stone, and music/lyrics by Maury Yeston. Breathtakingly beautiful, Titanic swept the 1997 Tony Awards winning Best Musical, Best Script and Best Score among others - and it still sweeps audiences away. History is colored by the intimate storytelling through the eyes of the many passengers on board the celebrated ship. With a future Broadway revival in the works, our audiences can see it this summer! The production runs July 11 - 27 and is sponsored by the Woodstock Inn, Station, & Brewery.

The next musical to follow is Rodgers & Hammerstein's Classic Musical, CINDERELLA. The classic tale from the pages of storybooks has been televised, revived, animated and staged in more ways than you can imagine - and this summer, the charmed and charming musical for the whole family will waltz onto our Lincoln stage. The voice of a Rodgers & Hammerstein score makes memories and engages new audiences with every generation and we're delighted to bring this iconic fairy tale to life. The production runs August 1 - 17 and is sponsored by RiverWalk Resort at Loon.

The final musical of the season will be THE FANTASTICKS, with a book/lyrics by Tom Jones, and music by Harvey Schmidt. The longest-running production in the history of American theatre, this romantic musical about the next-door boy and girl is set in a world of moonlight and magic - the kind of magic arranged by two meddling fathers who bring them together by trying to keep them apart. The Jones/Schmidt score offers wistful and rambunctious melodies, and the iconic "Try to Remember" is both nostalgic and as new as every couple falling in love. The production runs August 22 - 31 and is sponsored by InnSeason Resorts Pollard Brook and Bluegreen Vacations.

The season will close with the charming play ALMOST, MAINE by Broadway Actor John Cariani. The fictional town of Almost is about as far north as you can imagine, yet as close as the next town over for most New Englanders. Cariani blends together nine different vignettes of love: falling in, falling out, avoiding and embracing. All happening to the diverse residents of this tiny town beneath a bewitching sky exploding with the Northern Lights. Charming, occasionally provocative - and as audiences have discovered throughout the country, a satisfying night of theatre. The production runs September 5 - 14, bringing the 34th summer season to a close, and is sponsored by Loon Mountain.

Additionally, the NCCA's IMPACT Children's Touring Theatre Company will present 45-minute original musical faiytales on Wednesday mornings at 10:00 AM from July 10 - August 14. Titles include THE LITTLER MERMAID, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS, Tom Sawyer, LOST IN WONDERLAND, THE FROG PRINCE, and JACK & THE BEANSTALK. IMPACT is sponsored by the Mountain Club at Loon and White Mountain Oil Company. Additionally, comedians and cover bands will be performing over the 4th of July, Labor Day, and Columbus Day weekends. For more information on all of our events, go to www.jeansplayhouse.com or call our box office at 603-745-2141.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You