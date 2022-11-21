Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New UK Stage Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Screens At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

The special event Stage2Screen film will be shown on Thursday, December 1, at 7 pm and Sunday, December 4, at 2 pm and 7 pm.

Nov. 21, 2022  
New UK Stage Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Screens At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

A new London stage production of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol is starting the holiday month off at The Park Theatre with filmed screenings of the play on December 1 and 4.

Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who) stars as Jacob Marley in his own retelling of Dickens's classic winter ghost story, A Christmas Carol, alongside Nicholas Farrell(Chariots of Fire, The Crown, The Iron Lady) as Scrooge. This powerful tale of life, love, loss, and redemption is as relevant today as when it was first published 179 years ago.

A production from the United Kingdom's Nottingham Playhouse, it was filmed live for cinemas at London's sumptuous Alexandra Palace Theatre and filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects.

Prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story on the big screen. It's a cold Christmas Eve, and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge (Nicholas Farrell) has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley (Mark Gatiss). Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn't too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways to escape the same fate, but first, he'll have to face three more eerie encounters.

"There is no better way to start off our holiday offerings of entertainment than to begin with special screenings of this new sumptuous stage production of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. It's a magical event for all ages," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

The special event Stage2Screen film will be shown on Thursday, December 1, at 7 pm and Sunday, December 4, at 2 pm and 7 pm. It will be screened in The Park's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27-feet wide screen and 17-speaker ULTRA surround sound. Tickets are $15. Tickets for children 16 and under are $10. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.


