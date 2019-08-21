New London Barn Playhouse Announces THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Award-winning New London Barn Playhouse presents The Marvelous Wonderettes running August 21st thru September 1st and information available at www.nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710

The Marvelous Wonderettes features four ladies with voices as big as their bouffants, and harmonies tighter than The Plaids from Forever Plaid. The Marvelous Wonderettes runs August 21st thru September 1st including three 2pm matinees on Wednesday, August 21st and Wednesday, August 28th , and two 5pm performances on Sunday, August 25th and Sunday, September 1st. All other performances are Tuesday thru Saturday at 7:30pm.

This smash off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic '50s hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar." In Act Two, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic '50s and '60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane! (www.stagerights.com)

Starring in this production is a wonderful cast of returning Barnies from past seasons. Katie Griffith* plays Betty Jean and is returning to the Barn after being part of the 2016 Acting Intern Company. Past credits include Brigadoon, Shrek, Hairspray, and Legally Blonde. Serena Brook* plays Missy and previously seen in 42nd Street, Guys and Dolls, and She Loves Me at the Barn and on the National Tour of How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Michelle Beth Herman* is back at the Barn after being a member of the Acting Intern Company in 2014. Credits include the National Tour of Les Miserables as well as regional credits A Little Night Music and Spamalot. Julia Bain* is also returning to the Barn to play Cindy Lou after being part of the 2017 Acting Intern Company. Barn credits include Sylvia, All Shook Up, Godspell, The Secret Garden, and West Side Story. Anthony C. Daniel directs and choreographs The Marvelous Wonderettes returning to the Barn after directing Murder For Two in the 86th summer season. The Barn celebrates a group of remarkable and talented designers for this production - J. Kathleen Castellanos (Music Director) Emily Kimball (Costume Designer) Ryan P. Miller (Scenic Designer), and Keith A. Truax+ (Lighting Designer). The Stage Manager for this production is Elizabeth Haroian*.

Tickets start at $20 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office every day from 11AM to 6PM. Rush tickets are available for $18.00 by downloading the TodayTix app.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. +Denotes membership in United Scenic Artists. ++Denotes Membership in Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.





