New London Barn Playhouse Announces 2022 Summer Season -A CHORUS LINE, MAMMA MIA! & More

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to cut loose for the New London Barn Playhouse's 90th Summer Season! Returning to the beloved Barn Playhouse after a two-year hiatus, we are back in person for a hit season that you won't want to miss. The Play A Part campaign has provided the means to complete long-awaited projects that benefit both patrons and staff. The Barn Playhouse is excited to provide patrons with restrooms on the porch level, elevators, a paved parking lot, and a state-of-the-art air filtration system in the playhouse itself. The newly renovated Box Office is now open, so come on by to pick up tickets, greet the company, and grab a t-shirt!

THE COMPANY

The 90th season features a talented group of new Barnies in the 2022 Acting Intern Company! Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin and Managing Director Elliott Cunningham traveled to New York, Boston, and to universities across the United States seeking the best and brightest upcoming talent for this season. After auditioning well over 1,000 actors, this year's cohort of 14 Acting Interns are as dedicated as they are skilled.

Get ready to meet Jenessa Altvater from Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, Katelyn Baughman and Keaton Miller from Baldwin Wallace University, Ricky Cardenas and Bailey Poe from Rider University, Yoni Haller, Bella Lopez, and Max Smaretsky from The Hartt School, Anne-Sophie Hill from Elon University, Abby Linderman from Pace University, Dylan Lugosi and Daniel Tracht from Penn State University, Justin Payton Nelson from Millikin University, and Nicholas Traficante from Ithaca College.

Main Stage Creative Teams

This year's creative teams are a wonderful variety of directors, choreographers, music directors, associate directors, stage managers and many more! For A Chorus Line, Director/Co-Choreographer Deidre Goodwin (Broadway's Chicago, A Chorus Line, New London Barn Playhouse And the World Goes 'Round), Deb Leamy, Co-Choreographer, and Jonathan Parks, Music Director. For She Loves Me, Director Richard Roland (Broadway's The Fantasticks, Follies, Thoroughly Modern Millie, New London Barn Playhouse Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray, Chicago, Ragtime, Brigadoon, Secret Garden), Natalie Wisdom, Choreographer, and Robbie Cowan, Music Director. For Boeing, Boeing, Director Kathryn Markey (Boeing Boeing at Northern Stage, Always...Patsy Cline, Peter and the Starcatcher, Carousel, South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, Don't Dress for Dinner at the New London Barn Playhouse). For Mamma Mia!, Director/Choreographer Rommy Sandhu (Little Shop of Horrors, New York City Center Encores, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Maltz-Jupiter Theatre, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Tuacahn Center For the Performing Arts, Singing in the Rain, The MUNY) and Alexandra Crosby, Music Director. For Footloose, Director/Choreographer Keith Coughlin (Newsies! at New London Barn Playhouse, The Drowsy Chaperone at Cape Repertory Theatre, U.S National Tour Click Clack Moo!, and Barn Playhouse Executive Artistic Director) and Robbie Cowan, Music Director. For Almost, Maine, Director Jack Cummings III, Artistic Director of Off-Broadway's Transport Group Theater Company, (Off-Broadway's Almost, Maine, Once Upon a Mattress, The Patsy). For the AEA Stage Management team, Aaron A. Watson, John "JP" Pollard, and Molly Raven Hopkins.

SPOTLIGHT SERIES

This fresh take on a familiar favorite will give Barn Playhouse audiences the chance to not only hear from the 2022 Acting Intern Company, but experience one-of-a-kind cabarets with Barn Playhouse alumni and friends. Tickets are selling out fast for this series, so get them as soon as you can!

Each Spotlight Series evening offers two performances, at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM on July 25 and August 15. Visit nlbarn.org/2022season for the full listings and to purchase tickets, or call 603-526-6710.

CHILDREN'S THEATER SERIES

The Barn Playhouse's Junior Intern Company is comprised of 30 dedicated young performers and designer/technicians, ages 12-18, who perform and build the Children's Theater Series. The Series includes four shows, with three presented on the historic Barn Playhouse stage and one FREE outdoor Shakespeare production. This year the Junior Interns are presenting Make 'Em Laugh! on July 2nd, Hamlet on July 16th, Adventures in Wonderland on July 28th, and Roald Dahl's Matilda on August 18th and 20th. All performances are at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM, and tickets can be purchased at nlbarn.org/childrens-theater-series or by calling 603-526-6710.

SUMMER CAMPS

Now more than ever, the Barn Playhouse is proud to continue its commitment to arts education by offering 5 weeks of camps for budding performers, technicians, and theater artists! Our 2022 Summer Camps are geared towards artists aged 6-11 and run from July 11th - August 12th with sessions in the morning and afternoon. Camps are taught by our wonderful Teaching Artists and other members of the Barn Playhouse staff. Many camps have already sold out, so make sure to secure your spot today! Information, descriptions, and registration links can be found at nlbarn.org/summer-camps.

FLEXPASSES AND SUBSCRIPTIONS

The best deals of the summer, right here at the Barn Playhouse! FlexPasses offer audiences the ultimate in flexibility and savings. These four and six pack passes can be redeemed in any combination and at any point, offering big savings and ultimate convenience! Don't want to miss a thing? Purchase a Subscription to the whole 2022 Summer Season. In addition to the savings over single tickets, Subscribers get access to a host of extra benefits like exclusive access to the Spotlight Series, free ticket exchange privileges, discounts on more tickets, and more! FlexPasses and Subscriptions must be purchased before June 12. More info at nlbarn.org/subscriptions.